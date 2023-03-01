Drama ahead for gay EastEnders policeman Callum, says actor Tony Clay

Tony Clay has shared that the upcoming storyline for his EastEnders fan-favourite character Callum Highway will be dramatic “in both professional and personal terms.”

Tony has played Callum in the BBC soap opera since 2018. Callum is openly gay and got married to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in May 2021.

The much-loved character is also a prevalent supportive figure for Ben and daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Speaking with Metro, the 31-year-old actor said Callum is “delighted” upon being offered a promotion to Training Detective Constable in upcoming episodes.

“I think Callum feels like it’s going to be [smooth sailing],” Tony also adds. “He wants to be able to keep his head down because he’s determined that he’s not going to mess this opportunity up this time.”

“He goes into it wanting to keep his head down to do the job properly, and be the best detective he can be.”

“There’s going to be room for scandal as always,” Tony shared.

However, it’s not smooth sailing; the trainee detective’s first week on the job proves dicey.

Initially, he’s given a mean nickname by the team which leaves him determined to stamp out the unacceptable workplace behaviour.

Later, Officer Jack Branning gives Callum the task of looking through the CCTV footage of Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

“Something is brought to his attention that might cause a rift between him and his friend Jack,” Tony shared.

Though the actor teased “you’ll have to wait and see what happens.”