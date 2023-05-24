The script for The Last of Us’ most heartbreaking episode is available for fans to read

Get out your reading glasses: the script for The Last of Us’ heartbreaking episode is now available to read.

The script for the programme’s third episode ‘Long, Long Time’ has been released via Deadline.

It’s the latest in the outlet’s ‘It Starts On The Page’, which also includes an introduction from show creator Craig Mazin.

The specific episode was a tonal break from the HBO thrilling drama that follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) navigating a zombie outbreak.

It Starts On The Page: Read 'The Last Of Us' Script "Long Long Time" By Craig Mazin https://t.co/B3APgJsIfQ pic.twitter.com/FdLawZ6HN8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 23, 2023

Guest starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank, ‘Long, Long Time’ plotted their tragic love against the backdrop of destruction.

“In the world Neil Druckmann and I built for this show, it was just as important to show how love could still flourish in a positive way,” Mazin shared of the episode’s script.

“I wanted to explore how two very different kinds of love – the nurturing, generous and beautifying, as well as the protective and possessive – could exist in balance.”

He praises director Peter Hoar and cast members Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett for their creative contributions.

“Bill and Frank embodied these two kinds of love.”

Mazin also noted he wanted viewers to see “the victory of honest, achievable, realistic love” in Bill and Frank’s relationship.

“As I said to Nick when I sent him the script, ‘I don’t know how to write better than this, so I sure hope you like it’.”

“I say the same to you, and I thank you so much for reading and watching our show,” Mazin concluded.

While we await season two, all nine episodes of The Last of Us season one are streaming on HBO and Sky Atlantic.