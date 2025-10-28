Sugababe Heidi Range on body scrutiny, mental health and fame as she revisits her past for Girlbands Forever (EXCLUSIVE)

For Heidi Range, agreeing to take part in the BBC‘s Girlbands Forever wasn’t a given. The former Sugababe had seen enough behind-the-scenes chaos in her pop career to know that not every documentary tells the full story – or tells it kindly.

But after watching the Louis Theroux-produced Boybands Forever, she was sold.

In this candid chat with Attitude, Range reflects on the whirlwind of fame, the unspoken toll of body scrutiny, and the mental health blind spots that marked her early years in the industry.

Now a mother of two, she looks back on her time in the Sugababes with pride – and a touch of maternal protectiveness. Speaking openly about the realities behind the glamour, Range shares what it truly meant to be part of one of Britain’s most successful girl groups.

What drew you to take part in this follow-up to Boybands Forever?

The first thing I did was watch the Boyband documentary, and I loved it. I just thought it was really interesting to hear people’s stories. I loved that it gave people an insight into the realities of what it’s like. And also, I think when these opportunities come about, you want to make sure you’re not getting involved in something that’s going to stitch you up. I thought they did it really tastefully.

Do you think girlbands faced different scrutiny than boybands?

I think both bands face their own challenges. There are different pressures on both. I wouldn’t say it was harder for one in particular. Every band’s journey is individual. Their story is different because it’s made up of different individuals.

You were so young when you first entered the industry. What was your biggest eye-opener?

I don’t think there was necessarily an eye-opener. I started dance lessons when I was three, and performing has always been my passion. That’s always been my ambition and my goal. Getting my break at 18 was just amazing. I’d been managed by lots of different management companies since I was about 15. I got close to getting that break with Atomic Kitten, but things didn’t work out. So finally getting that break was a relief, and I just wanted to make the most of it.

How was it looking back over your time in the band for Girlbands Forever?

Looking back really brought me back to that time. I’m a mum now and my day-to-day life isn’t really about the Sugababes, so I kind of had to sit down before the interview and go over certain things I’d forgotten. But it was lovely and really nostalgic to remember what we achieved. I feel really proud of us and almost look back on the band from a maternal perspective now, because it was such a long time ago.

Did you speak to any of the other Sugababes before agreeing to take part?

I didn’t chat to the other girls beforehand, but I did speak to Amelle afterwards to see how it had gone for her. She really enjoyed doing it and also enjoyed the nostalgia of it.

How did it feel looking back at those years in terms of mental health and support?

Back then, mental health just wasn’t a topic that was discussed. Artists were expected to get on with it. When you have success like that, you don’t stop. You go from one interview to the next interview, onto a plane, onto a performance, onto a TV show, into another country. No one stops to pause and talk about this stuff. I think society and the music industry have come a long way since then, with a real emphasis on protecting people’s mental health and making it a priority.

Did you enjoy the fame side of being in a band?

Yes, I really enjoyed it, most parts of it. For me personally, the downsides were the scrutiny on your body. That was quite hard… being scrutinised, written about, circles drawn around things that apparently didn’t look good enough. That put a lot of pressure on you. I think back now, in my early 20s – I was 18 when I joined the band – and I spent my entire 20s, every holiday, just wrapped in a floor-length sarong. I was terrified that paparazzi would get a picture of my cellulite because it’d be blown up with a red ring around it in a magazine and I’d be ridiculed.

Now, as a 42-year-old woman, that makes me angry. I also realised, “Well, we’ve all got cellulite, so it’s just part of a normal woman’s body.” But the pressure from that side was intense. And also, you get – I’m not complaining because we had huge success, which was amazing – but there are downsides too. You miss your family, you can be quite vulnerable, and you don’t have the support of your people with you. That was tough.

And having each other helped, I’m sure?

Definitely. I don’t think anybody who’s not in that position can really relate because it’s such a unique situation. I’m definitely pleased I did it as part of a group and got to share it. I can’t imagine what it must be like as a solo artist.

How do you hope your era of the Sugababes is remembered?

I hope people just celebrate it and think of it with fond memories. I’ve got two little girls now and they love Sugababes music. If we’re in the car and it comes on the radio. I’ll say, ‘Oh, this is one of mummy’s songs.’ They’re in the bedroom in the morning asking Alexa to play Push the Button and I’m proud that their generation are enjoying the music.

Would you ever consider going back?

I’d never say never. There’s nothing in the pipeline at the moment, but who knows?

What do you think it is about girlbands that still capture people’s attention so much?

Predominantly the music, but also the sisterhood. I’ve always loved the girlbands that speak about things you wish you could say yourself. Bands like Destiny’s Child and TLC felt empowering and cheeky in a way you want to emulate.

What advice would you give to rising female musicians?

Just enjoy it. It’s such a unique opportunity and I think back to all the kids that I went to dance school with. Liverpool is such a musical city, and my friends and I all dreamed of getting that break. If you’re lucky enough to get in, just enjoy the ride because it’s a phenomenal position to be in.

Did you feel able to enjoy it at the time?

Don’t get me wrong, there were times that were really challenging, but on the whole, I loved it.

Girlbands Forever premieres on BBC Two at 9:20pm on 1 November.