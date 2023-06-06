Straight Best Friend is a new gay web series written by AI

A new web series – Straight Best Friend – about falling in love with a straight best friend has been scripted using AI.

The short series follows two men wrestling with the nuances of their relationship, a narrative that is said to resonate with the gay community.

All 3 episodes of Straight Best Friend will be published exclusively on Dear Straight People’s Patreon.

The script was written by ChatGPT, although the production company behind the series, Dear Straight People, has made revisions.

Straight Best Friend starring Sean Foo and Prince Stefan. (Image: Provided)

Straight Best Friend also has an openly queer cast, led by gay actors Sean Foo and Prince Stefan.

The story is set to be a heartwarming story exploring friendship, unrequited love, and the triumph of self-discovery.

“AI, while helpful, lacks the creative capacity to craft a compelling script on its own,” Dear Straight People outlined.

“We hope our works will continue to foster a deeper understanding and acceptance of LGBT individuals throughout Asia.”

“Dear Straight People is dedicated to improving LGBT+ visibility across Asia by creating compelling LGBT+ content,” Dear Straight People founder Sean Foo shared.

Foo notes to overcome cost issues of filmmaking, they used AI to script the series. They also describe the move as a “marketing strategy.”

Foo also added: “Our ultimate goal is to achieve financial independence, enabling us to produce original LGBT stories on film.”

Members of the Writers Guild of America are currently on strike for, among other things, safeguards against the use of AI-scripted workarounds.

Furthermore, they’ve called on studios and networks to stop training AI using original material and AI for writing/rewriting literary material.

The first episode of Straight Best Friend is on Dear Straight People’s Patreon.