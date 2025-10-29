Porn star Brent Corrigan says he was put on life support after seizure left him unable to walk or eat

Porn star Brent Corrigan has revealed that he spent time on life support after suffering a seizure that left him unable to walk or eat.

Corrigan, real name Sean Paul Lockhart, shared the update online after a long absence from social media. Corrigan became one of the most recognisable names in gay adult film in the 2000s, later seeing his early career dramatised in King Cobra. He previously criticised the film, accusing its creators of “bastardising my early years in porn”.

In a series of posts shared on Saturday (25 October), Corrigan explained that he had been largely offline since 2022 due to serious health problems. His last Instagram update was almost three years ago, and he only briefly returned to X four months ago to post a photo of himself on horseback.

“They weren’t able to register any brain activity” – Brent Corrigan on his health problems

He wrote, “1/ Hey Lover B’s: As I approach my 39th birthday next week, boy do I have an important life update to share. For those who’ve been wondering where I’ve been and what I’ve been up to these past few years, here goes…

“2/ On Feb 17, 2023, I was hospitalized after a massive seizure. I was immediately rushed to the hospital, where I was placed on life support, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to register any brain activity.”

Corrigan credited medical staff with saving his life, adding, “3/ By some strange miracle, the incredible staff where I was being treated were able to save my life, and thus began a long period of recovery where I had to re-learn how to do things like walking, eating, and other things that we all take for granted every day.

“4/ In July of that year, I was finally able to vacate my hospital room to rejoin the living. Ever since, life’s been a lot different, but I’ve been very blessed to be surrounded by my amazing family and friends who have all helped me to ease back into a daily routine.

When did Corrigan begin performing in adult films?

“5/ Believe it or not, I even started riding horses. And if you know where to look, you can still find me out having a good time on weekends.”

Born in Lewiston, Idaho, and raised near Seattle, Corrigan began performing in adult films as a teenager in 2004. He quickly became one of the industry’s most recognisable names, working for Cobra Video before revealing he had been underage during some of his earliest shoots – a revelation that led to a major legal dispute.

Outside of porn, he has acted in and directed several independent LGBTQ+ films, including Judas Kiss and Triple Crossed, and has been vocal about safer sex and exploitation within the adult industry.