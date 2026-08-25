Lukas Gage joins Jonathan Bailey in psychological thriller Pumping Black

Lukas Gage has been announced to join the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller Pumping Black, starring Jonathan Bailey.

Alex Akpobome was also revealed as a new addition to the upcoming film, with production scheduled to begin in autumn 2026.

The story centres on Bailey as Taylor Mace, a 35-year-old professional cyclist whose career is fading until he becomes involved with Dr Andrea Lathe (Natalie Portman).

Portman will play a doctor who takes Taylor under her wing and is driven by “her own thirst for victory and power”.

Who does Lukas Gage play in Pumping Black?

Both Gage and Akpobome’s characters are yet to be announced.

Written by Haley Hope Bartels and directed by Mimi Cave (Poker Face), the film is set in the world of professional cycling and is described as being in the vein of Whiplash and Black Swan.

As the Tour de France approaches, Taylor is forced to take “increasingly dark measures to protect his secret”.

Gage’s notable acting projects

Actor Gage has notably starred in the horror film Smile 2, The White Lotus, Overcompensating and more.

Akpobome’s work includes arguably his most notable role in Industry, and he has appeared opposite Kaley Cuoco in Peacock’s Based on a True Story.

Bailey has recently wrapped filming on his latest role in Netflix’s upcoming feature film about the 2018 Johnson v. Monsanto trial.

He plays Brent Wisner, a young lawyer who took on a case representing Johnson against the giant US chemical company Monsanto.

As of writing, no release date for Pumping Black has been revealed.