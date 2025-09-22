Over cocktails with Law Roach – on retirement lessons, Project Runway honesty, Drag Race and Zendaya (EXCLUSIVE)

Law Roach is one of the most influential stylists in the world, known for turning celebs into fashion icons and breaking every rule in the book along the way. From dressing Zendaya for the biggest red carpets to mentoring a plethora of queens on Drag Race, he’s done it all.

Now, he’s partnered with Johnnie Walker on Black Ruby, reimagining four classic cocktails through his signature lens of style and drama. From a New Fashioned with hibiscus syrup and beetroot to a vibrant Black Ruby Collins, Roach treats each serve like a statement piece – because, as he says, “Glassware? Glasswear, honey!”

To celebrate, we caught up with Roach (over some of the yummy bevvies) to discuss retirement lessons, Project Runway, Drag Race, and his enduring partnership with the Euphoria star.

What made you say yes partnering with Johnnie Walker on Black Ruby?

There’s a certain nostalgia to Johnnie Walker that made this partnership feel natural. Growing up, my grandfather and uncles always celebrated with Johnnie Walker Black Label during the holidays. That aroma, that energy – it’s tied to family and joy for me. Then Black Ruby came along – my birthstone is ruby – it felt intentional, like the universe said this collaboration was meant to be.

You’ve reimagined four classic cocktails for the collaboration. Which one feels most like you, and why?

The New Fashioned, without a doubt. It takes something classic and respected, then flips it with sweetness, freshness, and a little drama. That duality – bold but approachable – is me. People sometimes see me as intimidating, but underneath, I’m all about warmth and authenticity. That cocktail tells that story perfectly.

You’ve dressed some of the biggest names in the world. What’s the secret to creating a look that feels truly iconic?

The secret is storytelling. Anybody can put someone in a dress or suit, but making an iconic look means building an identity. It’s about strategy, psychology, artistry – making sure the look aligns with who that person is and how they want to be seen. When clothes, confidence, and intention come together, that’s when you get a moment people never forget.

So, the secret to an iconic look is storytelling? How has your personal journey through being queer shaped the way you tell stories with fashion?

I honestly think that that I was born to be a storyteller and I also think that I was born queer and I think the intersectionality of where you know, life experiences and storytelling meets my queer identity, has really just gave me the courage to be able to live out loud and to use fashion and clothing to be the words of the narrative that I am trying to tell.

Law Roach (Image: Supplied)

And you’ve worked with Zendaya for donkeys! What makes that partnership so special?

With Zendaya, it’s trust. From the beginning, we’ve used fashion as a tool to shift how people saw her – from Disney star to global icon. She’s fearless, and she leans into transformation without ever losing authenticity. That partnership works because she trusts me and I trust her, and together we’ve built a style language that’s become bigger than either of us.

You’re known for your brutally honest critiques on Project Runway. Why do you think that kind of honesty is so important in encouraging creativity?

Because sugarcoating doesn’t help anyone grow. Honesty – even when it stings – creates space for designers to dig deeper and find their authentic voice. If you really want to thrive in this industry, you need feedback that challenges you to do better. That’s how creativity evolves.

If we talk Drag Race, how does working with the queens inspire your own approach to fashion?

The queens remind me that fashion is supposed to be fun, fearless, and unapologetic. They use clothes as armour, theatre, and transformation – which is exactly how I see fashion too. Their boldness pushes me to keep breaking rules, keep storytelling bigger, keep remembering that style is power.

Your retirement announcement two years ago was a major moment for the industry. Looking back, what did that time away teach you?

It taught me patience and perspective. For years I was running so fast, I never paused to breathe. Stepping away showed me the importance of choosing projects that align with my purpose. That’s why Black Ruby feels so right – it’s intentional, authentic, collaborative. I’m approaching everything now with more clarity: less noise, more meaning.

When you were coming up in the industry, who were your role models – and do you feel you’ve now become that person for others?

My role models were people who didn’t just follow trends, they shaped culture – from old Hollywood icons to designers who weren’t afraid to take risks. Do I feel like I’ve become that for others? I hope so. If my journey shows someone that you can come from anywhere, be unapologetically yourself, and still make it to the top, then I’ve done my job.

Finally, what’s one fashion rule you always find yourself breaking?

All of them! I don’t believe in those old-school rules – no white after Labor Day, don’t mix prints, dress for your body type. Throw that out. The only rule I live by is: wear what makes you feel powerful. That’s it. Power is the best accessory you’ll ever have.