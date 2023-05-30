Joaquin Phoenix to star in Todd Haynes’ new gay drama

Joaquin Phoenix is set to star in filmmaker Todd Haynes’ NC-17-rated gay romance film.

In an interview with French outlet Les Inrockuptibles during Cannes Film Festival, Haynes called the project “a love story between two men set in the 1930s.”

Haynes also outlined the upcoming film marks a first-time collaboration between the two.

“There’s another movie I want to do in early 2024,” the 62-year-old director shared.

“It’s a project that Joaquin Phoenix brought to me, and it’s set in the 1930s. A love story between two men based on an original, very audacious scenario.”

“This is, I believe, his first gay role. I am very excited about this project,” Haynes noted.

The auteur, known for Carol and Velvet Goldmine, is celebrated for his queer period cinema, themes of longing but …

Speaking to IndieWire, Haynes added that “Me and Jon Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit. And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year.”

Haynes also noted, “Joaquin was pushing me further and going, ‘No, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film.”

Joaquin is also starring opposite Lady Gaga in the forthcoming Joker sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux directed by Todd Phillip, will see Gaga’s return to the big screen following her dramatic turn as Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 biographical crime drama House of Gucci, as well as Ally in A Star is Born.

In the forthcoming film, it’s believed Gaga will be Joker: Folie à Deux is playing an incarnation of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s unhinged sidekick and love interest.

Joaquin Phoenix’s turn as the eponymous Joker earned him numerous ‘Best Actor’ awards including an Oscar, BAFTA Award, and a Critic’s Choice Movie Award.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere 4 October 2024.