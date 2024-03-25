Drag Race star Tammie Brown on her music and potential return to All Stars

It’s hard to believe that RuPaul’s Drag Race has been around for 15 years, premiering in the US on 2 February 2009. But what’s not hard to believe is how its second-eliminated contestant, the gloriously kooky Tammie Brown, remains a firm fan favourite.

After also starring in the first series of All Stars (and getting the chop in episode two for a second time), Tammie’s unforgettable catchphrases and fearless reading of both RuPaul and Michelle Visage still stand out today.

In this conversation for Attitude’s Tea Time feature filled with her trademark eccentricity, Tammie delves into her music and dreams, while also contemplating a potential return to the show that catapulted her into the global spotlight.

If you were an animal, which would it be?

I’d probably be an orca. I like orcas a lot. But my spirit animal has been a horse and a dragonfly. They can fly backwards and forwards.

Do you have any catchphrases we haven’t heard before?

Twisted hydra. I came up with that when I was a child. Yes, I did. When I was a wee little tyke wearing those high-heeled shoes, pissing in hot tubs. Pantyhose and a feather duster, shake it down, you scooter buster.

What’s your biggest dream?

To go to Australia and be the biggest star, like David Hasselhoff was in Germany. I just love the Australians – they’re my chookies. And to go on a 50-city stadium tour with my hit singles and my comedy, like Bianca Del Rio or Trixie Mattel.

What’s your biggest regret?

Maybe not letting the dog in the bedroom, or what Covid did to my relationship with Martine, my pedicab boy from Massachusetts, in the summer of 2020.

If you had a time machine, where would you go?

I’d stay here in the present and hopefully fix the future for the next seven generations, as the Native Americans do.

What’s your favourite TV show?

I don’t watch TV, but I was in The Browns, which is on Froot TV. It got canned.

Do you have plans to make more TV?

I’m in a documentary on Tammy Faye Messner [Better Angels: The Gospel According to Tammy Faye]. It was produced by Elton John and David Furnish and was at the Sundance Film Festival.

Your most memorable celebrity encounter?

I met Tammy Faye Messner twice. First time, she complimented my look; the second time, she complimented my hair out of drag.

Tammie Brown on…

Her music

Lately, I’ve been working with the very talented Markaholic, and we’re producing a new song, a remake of ‘We Like To Party’, and then a remake of my song ‘Shaka Buku U’, which is from my first album Popcorn.

My song Time Machine is a real banger, as they say in Australia. The first time I heard it was in Bulgaria, where I go often because I have my Bulgarian lovers, and I go over there to hang out with them.

Returning to RuPaul’s Drag Race

I know the fans would like for me to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but World of Wonder ignores their pleas. Maybe I’ll tell you where the company is… and y’all can go picket, and do whatever you need to do. I personally don’t give a damn if I’m on there or not.

Why haven’t I won a Grammy for spoken word when I’m the one with the most catchphrases? “I don’t see you walking children in nature”; “Sit butt-naked eating Gulf Coast shrimp”; come on “Come on, Teletubby, teleport us to Mars.” Ha — I’m acting. Where’s my Grammy?

The podium – Tammie Brown ranks her favourite drag icons

Varla Jean Merman

Varla Jean Merman (Image: Kristoffer Reynolds)

She’s always been an inspiration and a beauty. She’s high camp and she’s just uber-talented. She deserves recognition.

Flotilla DeBarge

Flotilla DeBarge (Image: Gregory Kramer)

She’s an activist, speaks out. Drag queens are meant to be outspoken and talk about politics — not just, “Look at me, I’m on RuPaul’s Drag Race wearing a bunch of costume jewellery.”

Dina Martina

Dina Martina (Image: David Belisle)

I just think she’s the bee’s knees. She’s wonky, she’s just a big mess, and her monologues are great. If Dina Martina can do it, so can I.