Charlie Brooks on EastEnders, I’m a Celeb and finally knowing who Divina de Campo is: ‘I made a massive boo boo once…’

Soap star and now National Theatre-approved actor Charlie Brooks has served as EastEnders super-bitch Janine Butcher since 1999. But will she make mincemeat of our fabulous quiz?

Tell us about the show you’re currently starring in, The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

Think 80s, neon pink, Stranger Things, fantasy-sci-fi vibes. My character just wants to make everybody happy, she’s a super-nanny — but there are dark forces at play. Clearly, I’m typecast… It’s an adventure story, exploring memory. This is the National Theatre, so I feel so honoured to be part of it. Being back on stage is terrifying and exciting in equal measure.

She sells it. 4/5

Do you have a favourite gay bar?

I don’t go out much anymore. I’m a hermit, so boring, usually tucked up in bed with a cup of tea by 9pm. I used to love going out in Soho back in the day — Madame Jojo’s! I think Canal Street will be getting a visit at some point [on this stage tour].

You could’ve just said the one in EastEnders!

Oh, yeah! But I can’t remember what it’s called… Is it Peggy’s? Oh my God, that’s so bad. Don’t tell them I don’t know. Ruby’s? Café Beale? A gay bar can’t be Café Beale.

Increda-beale! She eventually remembers it’s The Prince Albert. 4/5

What was it like playing Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, written by our spiritual gay forefather Tennessee Williams?

I didn’t know how much of a mountain I’d have to climb. I tried to talk the director out of giving it to me, out of fear. Very Blanche. I was wondering why I got the job, and that was the exact reason: my total insecurity and fear!

5/5

What’s your favourite over-the-top Janine moment?

“If only he’d worn slip-on shoes!”

Janine says this after pushing her husband Barry off a cliff. 5/5

We re-watched that clip of Janine ‘pushing’ Barry…

She doesn’t push him. She’s not a killer. She doesn’t call the ambulance in time. It’s the action, the accident, the way she responds… which I suppose is led by fear, panic. She always makes the wrong decisions in those moments. Listen, I could defend that girl all day.

It’s official: Janine’s a saint!

Complete this classic TV line: “Her name’s not Judith, it’s Janine. And she’s about as Jewish as…”

“A bacon sandwich!”

Roared by Pat Butcher as she crashes Janine’s wedding to a rich, elderly Jewish gentleman. 5/5

Where do you keep all your ‘Best Bitch’ awards?

Do you want the honest answer? In a box.

Where else?! 4/5

Who’s your favourite drag queen?

Do you know who I’m obsessed with on Instagram? Hang on. I made a massive boo-boo once and misnamed…

…Divina De Campo? Our next question is: “Do you finally know who Divina De Campo is?” [Charlie once memorably mistook Divina for James Charles.]

Of course! Did you see that brilliant video of her pushing me off the cliff?! I should say Divina, shouldn’t I? She’s amazing. But there’s another… Oh God, why can’t I ever remember anything when I’m on these calls?! She does these dark, twisted looks. Artistry at its best. [Checks phone] Charity Kase!

5/5

Do you get grief from the public about Janine’s behaviour?



I get people all the time going: “What are you up to?! What are you doing?! Leave them alone!” My Instagram is inundated with messages of: “Leave Mick and Linda alone!” I know, hilarious. When I was younger, I used to get a lot of shit, actually, at clubs and stuff. Shouting obscenities across the street. You’ve got to laugh.

Whoa. Hell is other people. 5/5

EastEnders’ most famous gay, Ben Mitchell, has been played by six different actors. What’s your favourite Ben era?

The Max Bowden era, because I love Max, and he’s the only one I know!

In the words of Mariah, “I don’t know her!” 5/5

Would you do an All Stars-style version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!?

No. Although the detox is a bonus. I had a really good time, but found it hard being away from everyone, and I fucking love my food. I won the first time, by some small miracle. Why mess that up?

Astute. 5/5

National Theatre’s UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane continues until 30 September 2023; oceanonstage.com.

SCORE: 94% Attitude

Move over, Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooks has been delivering screen gold antagonism for longer. (Like when she told Sonia: “Come close enough and you can still smell him on me!”)