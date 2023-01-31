I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel ‘looking forward’ to more queer and diverse stories

The creator and star of the BBC hit series I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel, has said she’s “looking forward” to more diverse stories, including queer ones.

Coel was speaking to mark the launch of the BMW Filmmaker Challenge, created with BMW and the Britsh Film Institute (BFI)

Coel will be mentoring five shortlisted filmmakers using her experiences in front of and behind the camera. The creators will be tasked with making a 90-second short film.

The winning film will be screened during the closing night of the BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

“I am really looking forward to the future”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Coel said: “There are queer stories that I haven’t seen told. There are stories about sexual identity that I have not seen told, stories about what it’s like to be an immigrant that I haven’t seen told.

“I am really looking forward to the future [and] looking forward to more of those stories.”

Coel explained she joined the campaign to give creatives an opportunity to kickstart their careers.

Coel said she “never thought of Hollywood or television when I was at the Yard Theatre 10 years ago trying to figure out how to do a one-woman show.”

Staying in the moment is Coel’s advice.

“Growing up, I didn’t see what a lot of young people are seeing now. That Black people could direct film or television,” she said. Coel added: “Seeing helps you believe.”

Last year, Coel appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Aneka, who was canonically queer, as in the comics.

“Any time I can contribute to pushing a queer narrative and making it acceptable and normalising it in places where it’s considered abnormal, I’m very on board for [it],” Coel told Good Morning America.

In the film, Aneka was seen kissing Florence Kasumba’s Ayo briefly on the head. Both characters are members of the all-female Dora Milaje.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney+ from 1 February.