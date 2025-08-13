Alicia Silverstone gives update on Clueless reboot: ‘She’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan’

Alicia Silverstone has given an update on the upcoming Clueless sequel, saying Cher Horowitz will be a more conscious fashionista when she returns to screens.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Clueless lead said that even though the reboot is only just beginning, she’s eager to step back into her famous (more eco-friendly) yellow tweed blazer.

“I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved,” Silverstone said.

She added: “This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.”

The upcoming Clueless series is still in early development and is being written and produced by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss.

Silverstone will also be serving as an executive producer, alongside Clueless creator Amy Heckerling and original producer Robert Lawrence.

“We will do our very best to honour the original movie that we love” – Alicia Silverstone on Clueless reboot

Fan reactions to Cher’s return have been mixed. Some love the updated angle, with comments like, “Cher as a sustainable fashion girlie is the character arc we want!” Others remain skeptical, warning that reboots don’t always hit the mark.

“Cher would not care,” another commented.

From playing Cher at 18 in the 1995 original to now at 48, Silverstone says she never imagined she’d step back into the role.

“I never thought that, that was something that I would ever do because I wouldn’t wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much. We will do our very best to honour the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it.”

To mark the gay-cult-classic’s 30th anniversary, the lead actress will appear in Denver and San Jose this December for an “in conversation” event.