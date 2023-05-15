Alan Carr on his new biographical show and abuse he’s received for being ‘a camp man on TV’

Drag Race UK judge Alan Carr has spoken out about his new TV show.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Alan revealed behind-the-scenes details of his upcoming sitcom, Changing Ends.

The programme depicts Alan’s life growing up in Northampton during the 1980s.

Changing Ends is a six-part semi-autobiographical series that sees Alan play his adult self.

And we are off! Filming has started for our newest production, Changing Ends. The 6-part series starring Alan Carr is coming to ITVX later this year. We’ll be sharing behind the scenes content over the next 5 weeks so watch this space! pic.twitter.com/Dt4uYPMXmE — Baby Cow Productions (@babycowLtd) January 27, 2023

Growing up in an era of Margret Thatcher, Attitude asked what Alan would say to the conservative politician.

“I’d f***ing kick her in the flaps!” Alan declared.

Alan then clarified: “I won’t kick her in the flaps… I’d say you horrible b***h!”

“Isn’t it funny,” he continued. “All that she said and we just got so much stronger as a community.”

Alan shared that while writing Changing Ends he was able to reflect on the early days of his career.

“When I started out on telly, all the abuse I got being a camp man on the telly: ‘Is that really the best the gay community can offer?’”

“All that she said and we just got so much stronger as a community.”

Alan went on to note now non-binary people are on TV and men are allowed to play with clothes, nail polish and make-up.

“Graham Norton used to get that and Julian Clary before me. Now, [the homophobic people] have lost. People are expressing themselves much more and it’s wonderful.”

“All that hatred they had, it’s still there, but we’ve come back bigger and stronger,” Alan also added.

“The more you slag us off, the more we’ll bounce back. Which is good!”

Attitude then asked Alan to share gossip from Drag Race UK season 5.

However, he revealed he is sworn to secrecy. Alan is an alternating judge along with Graham Norton on the show.

“Mama Ru will assassinate me!” he laughed. “Michelle Visage will jump out with a sniper!”

Changing Ends will premiere on June 1.