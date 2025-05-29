AJ Bediako, original Drag Race UK Brit Crew member, has died

AJ Bediako, a member of the original Brit Crew on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has reportedly died.

Bediako, who worked as a personal fitness trainer, actor and model, was also a member of the gay and inclusive basketball team London Knights.

A post on the team’s Instagram account yesterday confirmed the player’s passing.

“We’re heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our teammate, friend and much loved member of our family, AJ,” the post reads.

“AJ was a core part of the London Knights, his uplifting energy, constant support and beaming smile lit up every room he walked into. In his role as club secretary, he gave so much to our community and played a huge part in shaping our club into the place it is today. His passing leaves a huge hole in our club and in our lives,” it goes on to say.

The team notes that Bediako is mourned by his family, friends and partner.

“Last night at training, we came together to remember AJ and hold space for each other. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his partner Gabe, our teammates, his friends and everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” the team wrote.

“Rest in peace, AJ. You will be missed immensely and will always be part of the Knights.”

A number of Drag Race UK contestants shared their condolences beneath the post. “He was such a lovely human. so kind, so supportive,” wrote Pixie Polite.

Cheryl The Queen (formerly known as Cheryl Hole), echoed these sentiments, commenting: “We will love you always AJ”, whilst Tia Kofi also reacted, posting a series of hearts.

#LGBTQStories #ItGetsBetterUK #DragRaceUK ♬ original sound – itgetsbetteruk @itgetsbetter_uk Happy new year! 🎉 We’re entering this new year with positivity as we recall this heartwarming video of AJ Bediako, member of the Brit Crew from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1. From coming out to his older brothers, to close friends, he found that “they loved me for who I was as a person”, and this was the beginning of things getting better. 🌈 🙌 Have you had your own ‘It Gets Better’ experience? Share it with us through the link in our bio. Let’s inspire more LGBTQ+ youth, together. #GayUK

Bediako previously participated in a video for It Gets Better UK in which he spoke about his journey to self acceptance with his sexuality. In that video he talked about the positive experience of coming out to his two brothers, revealing: “That was kind of the beginning of ‘it getting better,’ because I had people that were not judging me, that loved me for who I was.

“They loved me because I was AJ. They loved me for who I was as a person. Even if you feel like people do not love you right now, there will always be people that love you. You are perfect the way you are.”