Feud: Capote vs the Swans could be Ryan Murphy’s most fabulous cast to date

Feud: Capote vs the Swans is set to launch in the US on 31 January, with anticipation already building for the follow-up to 2017’s Feud: Bette and Joan.

Starring British actor Tom Hollander as late playwright and author Truman Capote, the show is also set to feature a fabulous lineup as the ensemble ‘Swans’, Capote’s contingent of female socialites.

The group is made up of A-list icons including Naomi Watts, Diana Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Demi Moore. Murphy favourite Jessica Lange will also feature in the new series.

FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans trailer

Who were Truman Capote and the Swans?

Capote was a prominent US writer and socialite, renowned for his glamourous circle of friends, famously dubbed ‘Capote’s Swans.’ The Swans were a group of high-society women, known for their beauty, wealth, and style, who became the muses of Capote’s social and literary life.

Capote would eventually betray the Swans’ trust by publishing gossipy stories about them. This led to a fallout between him and the group that sent him into a spiral of substance abuse.

In an interview Town&Country, Murphy says Feud: Capote vs the Swans tells “a story about relationships between men and women, specifically gay men and their girlfriends.”

And addressing his sexuality in an interview with Vanity Fair this week, the 56-year-old said: “I have been asked to play several gay characters over the years. […] People keep asking me to do it because apparently when I play these characters, it’s believable. And that’s, in a way, where my job begins and ends.”

Where to watch Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Feud: Capote vs the Swans will premiere on Wednesday 31 January on FX in the US. Each episode will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The show will stream on Disney+ in the UK. A UK release date for Feud: Capote vs the Swans hasn’t been confirmed yet. Attitude has reached out to Disney+ for an update on this.