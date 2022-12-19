Fans of Netflix’s gay series Smiley compare it to Bros

Despite 2022 being nearly over, there’s no shortage of new content being released to keep us busy over the holidays. Just in time, Netflix’s latest LGBTQ series, Smiley, seems to be gaining in popularity.

Released on the streaming service on 7 December, the Spanish series focuses on two men, Álex and Bruno, who are brought together by a wrong phone number.

A synopsis for the series reads: “In Smiley, Álex is heartbroken. He was building fantasies with a boy that, a couple of weeks later, disappeared giving him a perfect ghosting. And he is really upset because of it.

“He picks up the phone and asks out for an explanation in a voicemail that will have unexpected consequences… because he ends up sending it by mistake to Bruno, who he doesn’t know at all.

“This innocent first misleading is the first one in a chain of events that will change Alex and Bruno’s life forever.”

Miki Esparbé (Bruno) and Carlos Cuevas (Álex) in Smiley (Image: Netflix)

After finishing the eight-episode series one person wrote on Twitter it is “A must see for the hols.”

Gay twitter, I bagged out a Hallmark 'gay' Xmas movie 2 days ago, so here is something to watch. #Smiley on Netflix. 8 eps set in Spain, English sub-titles. Embodied, sexy, funny, moving. Incredible editing & fabulous characters. Set at the end of 2022. A must see for the hols. pic.twitter.com/NCgXXt4ed1 — Dr Stuart Edser 🏳️‍🌈 Love is everything (@StuartEdser) December 19, 2022

Someone else who recently finished the series added: “OH MY GOD what a rollercoaster”. They then congratulated ‘Netflix Espana,’ adding, “your brains are so sexy”. They also wished for a second season of the show.

However, many LGBTQ viewers will be wary of doing the same given the rate at which we’re losing LGBTQ shows at the moment on all platforms.

i just finished #Smiley and OH MY GOD what a rollercoaster. the whole will-they-won’t-they thing was so frustrating and exciting. netflix espana your brains are so sexy, thank you for bringing this show into my life. Please renew it for s2 i need more of alex & bruno in my life🥹 https://t.co/70Wq44unUe — anisha (@anisha_0907) December 19, 2022

Another review states: “Smiley on Netflix was too cute”

Smiley on Netflix was too cute 🥺 — jason thee merry chalamet (@karsteh) December 19, 2022

Many applauded the chemistry between the show’s stars, Miki Esparbé (Bruno) and Carlos Cuevas (Álex), comparing it to the gay rom-com, Bros.

Smiley‘s trailer shows us that, much like Bros, the series sees two completely different men drawn together. Much like Bros‘ Aaron, Álex is portrayed as being obsessed with the gym, using two and preferring to go after “Muscle Mary’s eating from your hand”.

“But I’m not like them,” Bruno defiantly states before a passionate love scene ensues.

Smiley‘s trailer also shows off some other LGBTQ representation, again, much like Bros.

He accidentally texted the wrong person — but this stranger might be Mr. Right



Smiley, a new series from Spain, is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HVzcWjnXJn — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

Many of those talking about the show online seem to prefer the Spanish series over the Hollywood produced gay rom-com.

One person tweeted in Spanish: “netflix smiley is what billy eichner thought he was doing with bros”

smiley da netflix é o que o billy eichner achou que tava fazendo com bros — gerônimo (@gersouto) December 11, 2022

Another person recommending the series to their followers added: “The 8-episode series (in Spanish) succeeds in all the places Bros. did not.”

You should watch “Smiley” on Netflix. The 8-episode series (in Spanish) succeeds in all the places Bros. did not. #smiley #smileynetflix — Stuart J. Levy (@Amasml18) December 16, 2022

Similarly, someone else wrote: “I feel this is what bros movie was suppose to be.”

@GraceRandolph I just watched #SmileyNetflix #Smiley on @netflix. I feel this is what bros movie was suppose to be. 🙂 — XcaliburAlter (@XcaliburAlter) December 13, 2022

A surprised viewer said: “I didn’t expect to like the Smiley show on Netflix so much. It’s everything Bros tried to be and couldn’t”

I didn’t expect to like the Smiley show on Netflix so much. It’s everything Bros tried to be and couldn’t — manu miran (@manumiran) December 13, 2022

Bros debuted earlier this year to “disappointing” box office figures in the United States. The film, written and starring Billy Eichner, saw Eichner’s Bobby meet Aaron, played by Luke Macfarlane.

In classic rom-com fashion, the two try to figure out if they’re compatible with all the usual twists and turns.

Despite the box office figures, Bros received positive reviews from critics with Attitude describing it as “a mostly relatable and witty comedy”.

Smiley is streaming on Netflix.