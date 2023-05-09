Eurovision 2023: Watch parties happening across the UK

If you weren’t already aware, it’s the week of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Things will properly be getting underway from today (Tuesday 9 May) with the first of two Semi-Finals. The Grand Final will then take place on Saturday 13 May.

Sadly, we’re not going to be there on the night. The tickets sold out so fast even we couldn’t get a seat! And we know we’re not alone.

So, we’ve pulled together a little guide of just some of the events taking place around the country this week as people get into the Eurovision spirit.

Liverpool

Eurovision Viewing Party – Saturday 13 May, 6pm-midnight, The Bluecoat

Celebrate in style at Liverpool’s oldest building. With the actual contest taking place in Liverpool, the city is going to be buzzing! Tickets are £40pp and can be booked here.

Eurovision Final Viewing Party with Drag Race UK‘s Jonbers Blonde – Saturday 13 May, 5:45pm til 1:00am (Last entry 6:30pm), The Shankly Hotel

Fans will be able to enjoy the final as well as a DJ set from Drag Race UK’s Jonbers Blonde. The event also has a Complimentary Glitter Art Bar to add some extra sparkle. Tickets are available here.

Eurovision Viewing Party, Saturday 13 May, 7pm-1am, Malmaison

Soak up all the atmosphere of this epic event and watch all the action live from the M&S Bank Arena the style at Malmaison. Cocktails on arrival and a 3-course meal to enjoy. Stunning! Tickets are £35pp and are available here.

Manchester

Eurovision Disco Brunch – Saturday 13 May, 11am-4pm, Ducie Street Warehouse

Get ready to party at this boozy brunch soundtracked by the best Eurovision bangers. Tickets cost £40pp and can be booked via Open Table.

Eurovision Pre-Party – Saturday 13 May, 4pm-8pm, Ducie Street Warehouse

If Brunch has got you in the mood, then this pre-party will keep the good vibes going! And, it’s free!

Eurovision Watch Party – Saturday 13 May, 8pm-late, Ducie Street Warehouse

If you’re still going strong after the pre-party then this free watch party is the logical next step. Ducie Street Warehouse are promising an unforgettable experience.

London

Eurovision 2023 Grand Final screening – Saturday 13 May, 7am-4am, Royal Vauxhall Tavern

The RVT and Eurofest are teaming up for a live screening of this year’s EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2023 grand final from Liverpool. VIP seated tickets are £14 each, standing tickets £10 each, and both tickets get you entry to The RVT all night. Get tickets here.

Uncensored Eurovision Final Viewing Experience! – Saturday 13 May, 5pm-4am, Two Brewrers

Join Mary Mac & Mrs Moore for an uncensored Eurovision experience. Voting cards will be provided and no tickets or bookings are needed. The Brewers will be showing Eurovision in both rooms on big screens. Entry is free before 8pm and £9 after.

Eurovision Party – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-late, Hackney Brewery

This year Hackney Brewery will be showing Eurovision on the big screen in the Beer Hall. With 25 countries competing, there is space for 25 groups to watch Eurovision. Only one group can support a certain country. Want to play a game? Tickets are from £8pp and are available here.

Newcastle

BBC Official Party – Saturday 13 May, 4pm-late, Times Square

Starting early, crowds will be able to enjoy all sorts of entertainment before the Grand Final kicks off at 8pm. Tickets cost £5pp and are available here.

Residents can also watch the Eurovision semi-finals at Times Square on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 from 8pm for free.

Eurovision Watch Party! – Saturday 13 May, 8pm-1pm, Anarchy Brew Co.

The beers will be in full flow at this party with money raised from ticket sales going to British-Ukrainian Aid causes. Tickets cost £5pp and are available here.

Eurovision Party 2023 – Saturday 13 May, 6pm-late, Boulevard

Fans can watch Eurovision on an enormous 26ft x 16ft screen. Live performances from Layla Sphynx, Gloria Love, and the winner of Drag Idol 2023 are also on the bill. Get tickets here.

Cardiff

Eurovision Viewing Party with Dr Bev – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-3am, Mary’s Cardiff

Mary’s annual Eurovision Viewing Party is back, with Dr Bev Ballcrusher on hosting duties. Book your tables here.

Eurovision Watch Party – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-11:30pm, The Elephants Ear

Join Glory Stores for an unforgettable Eurovision 2023 watch party at Glory Stores, with a big screen viewing at The Elephants Ear. Tickets cost £31.05pp and are available here.

Glasgow

Eurovision Watch Party – Saturday 13 May, 7:15pm-late, Everyman Cinema Glasgow

Guests can enjoy a night of Eurovision chaos from the comfort of soft couches and armchairs, all with surround sound and a huge screen. Tickets cost £21.40pp and include entry, a drink, snacks, and a scorecard. They can be purchased here.

Eurovision – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-4am, The Polo Lounge in Merchant City

Watch the final on The Polo Lounge’s big screens. Hosted by Bella and the Bear, grab a scorecard on arrival and enjoy! Admission is free.

Eurovision Screening Party – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-late, The Shed

For those not wanting to go all the way to the city centre to watch the Eurovision final, The Shed in the Southside of Glasgow has got you covered. There will be themed drinks, good vibes, and prizes! Entry is free but people should book tickets.

Bristol

Eurovision Final 2023 Watch Party! – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-late, Headfirst

Enjoy the grand final for free on a 10ft big screen with awesome cocktails!

Eurovision Final Viewing Party – Saturday 13 May, 7pm-late, Bristol Beer Factory

Following the storming success of the BBF Eurovision party last year BBF has decided to do it all again. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets cost £5pp and include a free drink. Get tickets here.

Eurovision Grand Final Watch Party – Saturday 13 May, 8pm-late, St Georges Bristol

Witness the musical extravaganza with fellow fans while enjoying speciality cocktails. Costumes are strongly advised! Get tickets here.