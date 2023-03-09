Eurovision 2023: Mae Muller announced as the UK entry

With just a couple of months to go until the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, British pop star, Mae Muller, has been announced as the UK’s entry.

The announcement came on the Radio 2 Breakfast show with Zoe Ball on Thursday (9 March)

The singer-songwriter will perform in Liverpool with the track ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Muller, known for songs such as ‘Better Days’ was working at a pub when she landed her first publishing deal.

Two years and three EPs later she was supporting Little Mix on tour in 2019. She’s also racked up millions of views on YouTube and 5.5m monthly listeners on Spotify.

‘Better Days’ landed in the top 10 US chart hit and became platinum-selling. She has also been nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs.

The playful and up-tempo ‘I Wrote A Song’ was co-written by Muller and Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson. The latter has worked with the likes of David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye. Karen Poole also helped write the track and has worked with stars such as Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen.

“To be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

In a statement, Muller said: “I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin!

“Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard! I wrote the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

Scott Mills will interview Mae Muller on BBC One at 8:55pm in Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act.

Our UK artist for #Eurovision2023 is the incredible @maemuller_! 🎉



Here she is with the official video for her #Eurovision track, 'I Wrote A Song' 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ypzFj7edJt — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) March 9, 2023

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year’s Contest.

The Semi-Finals will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC, Sounds on Saturday 13 May from 8pm.