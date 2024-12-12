Elton John named Icon of the Year 2024 by TIME

TIME has named pop legend Elton John as its Icon of the Year 2024.

In a lengthy profile on the star to accompany the announcement, John speaks candidly about his hopes for his legacy. “On my gravestone all I want it to say is ‘He was a great dad,'” John says.

He goes on to say that he hopes his philanthropic work with husband David Furnish is remembered just as well as his contributions to music. “If people remember that we tried to change the world a little bit, we were kind, we tried to help people,” he says. “And then, apart from that, there was the music.”

Elsewhere in the profile, stars like Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan heap praise onto John, who has acted as a mentor to both artists. “His music has been able to soundtrack my life from the very beginning,” Lipa said of the ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker.

Roan revealed that John has offered her comforting advice as she readies her highly anticipated sophomore album. “The advice he gave me was that the songs will come,” she is quoted as saying.

“He thought that he wouldn’t have the ideas, but they were absolutely there. He just had to let them come to him. So that’s a good reminder.”

“It’s all about their welfare and their future” – Elton John on his children, in exclusive Attitude interview

Elton John on the cover of issue 361 of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Kosmas Pavlos)

John was also the recipient of the prestigious Legacy Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

In an exclusive interview in the current issue of Attitude, in which John appears on the cover, the singer spoke about his longstanding marriage to Furnish and how having children transformed their world.

“Having the children changed everything for the better because now it’s all about them,” he explained. “It’s all about their welfare and their future and it’s not about me and it’s not about him. We’re very comfortable in our relationship. We get better and better and better, but it’s the children that just really inspire us and it’s the most wonderful time of my life at the moment, and that’s pretty amazing.”