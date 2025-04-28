Rising musician El Roig explores journey with OCD on debut single ‘Tiptoes’

Rising artist El Roig (pronounced elle rodge) has released his debut single ‘Tiptoes’: a piano ballad exploring themes of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and mental health.

The self-written song arrives accompanied by a music video shot in rural Catalonia, Spain, directed by Claudia O. Sala.

The Barcelona-born, London-based talent cites Lana Del Rey, Leonard Cohen, Tamino, Laura Marling, and Weyes Blood as inspirations.

Lyrics include: ‘I speak a language/only you understand/I’m well aware that/you’ve got the upper hand/I close all the windows/I know that you hate when light shines in/I walk on my tiptoes/how does it feel to always win?’

“It’s about accepting that vulnerability is part of healing” – El Riog

“It’s about accepting defeat,” said El Roig of the song, released last Friday, in a statement. “It’s about accepting that vulnerability is part of healing.”

El Roig (Images: Press/Eli Raurich)

Discussing his name, El Roig furthermore added: “In my mother tongue Catalan, ‘roig’ means red, a colour I have always been drawn to.”

“To me, it embodies the passion and intensity I live life with. The warmth. The romance. The sensuality. The pain and the trauma. The loyalty. The complexity of life.”

‘Tiptoes’ was produced by Chris Vella and features piano from Harry Rylance.