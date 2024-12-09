Dylan Mulvaney on West End debut and feeling ‘safer’ in the UK (exclusive)

Dylan Mulvaney, former Attitude cover star and viral sensation behind TikTok series Days of Girlhood, is proving she’s more than just an online personality.

On the 1,000th day of her celebrated series documenting her journey as a trans woman, Dylan spoke with Attitude about her upcoming role in We Aren’t Kids Anymore, a new musical premiering at London’s Savoy Theatre in April 2025.

Having built a connection with British audiences through her one-woman show FAGHAG (and picking up the Woman of the Year Award at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar), Dylan is ready to take on London’s West End with a musical that she describes as “inventive” and “boundary-pushing”.

Written by Drew Gasparini, We Aren’t Kids Anymore explores life’s pivotal moments through an inventive song cycle structure, offering a fresh take on modern musical theatre. The production will also star Sam Tutty and Aimi Atkinson, with a further lineup expected to be announced soon.

In this conversation, Dylan reflects on her journey, the themes of the musical, and why she dreams of building her future in London.

What drew you to We Aren’t Kids Anymore?

I have been a huge fan of Drew Gasparini for years. I mean, I’m such a musical theatre kid. I went to the BFA Musical Theatre Programme at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and I remember singing his songs in my class. I think Drew has already become such a fabric of the American song cycle. When this offer came through I was just very moved, because I was such a fan of his before. I was equally as elated because I’m obsessed with the UK. I want to build a life here. I want to build a career here. And so it was like, this is kind of the next chapter for me here, of getting to perform on stage in London with a show that I think is so inventive and so boundary-pushing in many ways.

What parts of the story resonate most with you?

I think what really resonates is that Drew has brought so many of his own personal stories in a very vulnerable way, and his method is through songwriting. And mine has been through sharing my transition on the internet. And it’s funny because those are both extremely different scenarios, but I think that the core of both of them is wanting to use some of our sad moments or our learning moments. But if it can help someone else get through their version a little bit easier, then it was worth sharing. And I think that’s [the same] for Drew too.

WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE Synopsis “Originally an autobiographical tale, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE has evolved into a poignant exploration of the complex, yet fundamentally universal, experience of navigating our path through life, and all the emotional multiplicity it brings; the highest joys, the deepest regrets, and the fleeting moments of pride – life is often a series of guesses, punctuated by key moments of feeling as we negotiate its inevitable failures and successes. The story of this uplifting musical is told from 5 distinct perspectives, crossing age, generation and gender. WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE explores the complexities of having a dream, chasing that dream, and the rocky path between the two. At its core, this musical reminds us that, no matter who you are, growing up is still a journey of guesses made in the dark.”

There’s so many really upbeat, fun songs in the show. But I think some of the more touching ballads are the the ones that I am particularly excited to hear, because there’s a lot of heart there. I really think that being willing to share a vulnerability, whether that’s on stage or on social media, it’s powerful and I think right now it’s necessary.

Do you think that LGBTQ+ audiences will be able to connect with the show and the story?

Oh, 1000%. I especially think me as a trans person, the reason I’m so excited about this piece is because it’s so not limited by gender. The way that it’s been written and the way that it’s being performed isn’t specific to gender, and I think that’s what is going to be really special to watch. It’s like, how we can make things without trying to put these binary boxes onto a song or a scene or a costume? I truly believe that it will help other theatre makers, whether that’s in the UK or beyond, learn how to be just as expansive and to look for different ways to try things when it comes to gender and sexuality on stage.

This show will introduce a whole new audience to you and to your journey. What’s the one thing that you want people to take away after seeing you in this role?

I would love for this UK audience to be like, ‘Oh, OK. She’s not just a TikToker.’ And I think that’s what’s been kind of funny about my success, that most people didn’t know that I performed in The Book of Mormon before I transitioned or that I got that BFA certificate or that I started dancing when I was three. And then I started voice lessons when I was eight. And so these are all things that now, if somebody’s coming to We Aren’t Kids Anymore because they followed me, they’ll see that A, the show’s incredible, and B I will get to show them this other side to me.

Dylvan Mulvaney in a dress by Millia London and jewellery by Stephen Webster Jewellery at the 2023 Attitude Awards (Image: Kit Oates)

You’ve been spending a lot of time in the UK recently. How are you finding it, particularly as a trans woman?

It’s interesting because I know that the legislation is not working in our favour, or in the trans community’s favour over here in many ways that are similar to America. But I think because of my personal relationship with my country, I’ve actually found it really refreshing in a way to be somewhere where I don’t feel as much baggage. I feel a little bit safer here, and I still know that’s a very privileged feeling to have here. But I think for me it’s that I have friends; I have trans friends here. I’ve gone to the Attitude Awards now two years in a row. I just keep coming back for more, because I feel that love and I feel that acceptance. For me, it’s less of where I am and it’s more of who I’m surrounded with. When I walked into the Attitude Awards in 2023, even if I hadn’t met somebody, it felt like I already had because of how warm [people were].

Dylan Mulvaney at the 2023 Attitude Awards after party (Image: Aaron Parsons Photography/Attitude)

What’s funny about British people is that everyone’s been so kind, but specifically the queer community here in the UK has been so kind and warm and so ready to have me here. I will say that my dream is to end up moving over here. Maybe the grass is always greener, but I’ve always said I’d rather do the West End than even Broadway. I think this is just another opportunity to get to figure out where I’d want to live.

A lot of celebrities are saying that after the Trump win, they’d like to leave the US. Would that also be a factor in you wanting to live here?

Not necessarily. I think I still would like to feel proud of the country that I live in. I think that in so many ways, I am fearful, but I would never want the decisions in the way that I navigate my life to be in the fear of someone else or of something outside of my desires. I think I would want to live here because the theatre scene’s so amazing and some of my best friends are now here. But I do stay really hopeful for my country.

Finally, could you sell We Aren’t Kids Anymore to us in one line?

‘Inventing a structure and way of doing theatre in which has never been done before.’ That was pressure!

