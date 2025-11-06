Duncan James shows off his hot new boyfriend as they celebrate Blue’s latest single ‘Waste My Love’

Duncan James, the gay heartthrob of boyband Blue, has given fans a glimpse into how he celebrated the release of their new single ‘Waste My Love’ through a series of Instagram photos from October featuring his new boyfriend.

The track dropped on 31 October 2025, coinciding with Halloween, ahead of the band’s 7th studio album Reflections, set for release on 9 January 2026.

James, who publicly came out in 2009, shared the post on Instagram today (6 November) to mark the upcoming album. Captioned: “Swipe right. A little October recap!”

He continued: “Thanks for being a fun filled month surrounded by my family and friends. We also released a new song called ‘wasteMyLove’ by Blue, let me know what you think in the comments below.”

The 45-year-old shared a mix of playful and intimate snaps. The images show James shirtless, showing off his incredible physique, smiling with family, friends, and his new boyfriend, Alexander Roque, whom he has reportedly been dating for two months after his split from his previous boyfriend of six years.

The star was also pictured wearing a leather harness in the spirit of Halloween. Fans have been quick to respond, praising both the new single and James’s new boyfriend.

“Loving the new song,” one user commented. “New song is fab,” another added. In relation to his performer boyfriend, one wrote: “What a hot boyfriend you got.” And another said: “Two beautiful men.”

‘Waste My Love’ marks the first single from the upcoming Reflections album, promising a fresh chapter for Blue as they continue to make music together more than two decades after their debut.

Blue commented to TotalNtertainment: “‘Waste My Love’ is an R&B track reflecting the golden era of 2000s soul — nostalgic yet refreshed with today’s production and emotion.”

When are Blue going on tour?

As well as their new single, Blue announced their 2026 UK and European headline tour, featuring band members James, Antony Costa, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe.

The tour has grown to 43 dates, with multiple shows sold out six months in advance of its April start at the New Theatre Oxford in Oxford.

You can buy tickets for Blue’s 2026 UK and European tour via the official Ticketmaster and MyTicket websites.