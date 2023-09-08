Drag Race UK’s Ella Vaday: ‘I have friends who won’t go to the gym because of the fear’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday has spoken about the importance of inclusivity in fitness for LGBTQ+ people, in an exclusive interview with Attitude.

Speaking to us ahead of the launch of her new fitness platform FITTI, the series three queen spoke of “the dread” some queer people feel about going into workout spaces.

“One of my friends used to go to my gym and they have long hair and wear bright colourful clothing. They used to feel really vulnerable in the changing area and they’d get comments like, ‘I think you’re in the wrong changing room, mate.’”

Nick Collier is the man behind Ella Vaday and is one half of new fitness platform FITTI (Image: UPL Studios Limited)

“I have friends that won’t go to the gym because of the fear of it,” she added.

This was one of the reasons the star created FITTI, a “fitness platform which is accessible to everyone, people that maybe aren’t confident to go into a gym.”

Launching this month, the platform offers a series of “fun” workout videos featuring both Ella Vaday and the man behind her, Nick Collier.

“The Ella side of it is more like a drag party but without the hangover the next day” (Image: UPL Studios Limited)

“There’s two very different programmes, which is really fun. The Ella side of it is more like a drag party but without the hangover the next day. Then the Nick side of it is going to get your blood pumping, sweaty. It’s just brilliant and fun,” she said.

“It’s unlike anything else on the market because it has that element of drag and fun and inclusivity.”

“I’ve struggled with my own issues with body dysmorphia”

Asked whether queer people experience pressure to look a certain way, Ella said: “I’ve struggled with my own issues with body dysmorphia. What I hope to achieve is to inspire people to get the ball rolling with their fitness and take control of their health.”

The star furthermore added: “When I worked in the West End I felt pressure to look more manly and look a certain way. A guy I know who was playing a lead told me, ‘I only get this sort of work because I look this way, not because I’m the best.’

“As a gay man, there’s this pressure to be straight acting. That goes across all the arts – film TV, theatre.

“I used to be very skinny when I was younger and I used to go to auditions and they’d say, ‘Can you come back next week looking older and more manly?’ It’s impossible to do that when you’re 19 and can’t grow a beard. There’s this pressure to look a certain way.”

“What I hope to achieve is to inspire people to get the ball rolling with their fitness” (Image: UPL Studios Limited)

Reflecting on her journey ahead of the launch of Drag Race UK series 5, Ella said: “I was still learning how to paint my face five years ago and look what I’m doing now. I’m on the Real Full Monty on ITV. I’ve got a film coming out. I’m releasing an amazing fitness programme.”

And what does the future hold for Ella Vaday? “I love cooking, so maybe I could get my Nigella back on and do some recipes – some dirty, dirty, dirty rice.” You heard it here first.

FITTI launches 18 September 2023; for more information see www.fittiplan.com