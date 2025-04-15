Watch Drag Race’s Jan Sport in OSCAR at the Crown performance clip as single drops today (EXCLUSIVE)

Drag Race star Jan Sport has teamed up with composer Andrew Barret Cox on the debut single from OSCAR at the Crown, the downtown New York musical making its UK debut this May.

The track, ‘Call of the Wild’, is out today (15 April), and Attitude is premiering the exclusive live performance video of the song.

Filmed at New York’s Balcon Salon, the video captures the Drag Race All Stars alum and Cox performing the track in front of a crowd of queers who look ready for revolution. Think big vocals, strobes, glitter and sweat – the kind of energy OSCAR at the Crown is built on.

This follows an earlier collaboration between Jan and Cox that drew viral attention online, when the pair staged a live version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ just 24 hours after the video dropped.

When is OSCAR at the Crown coming to London?

OSCAR at the Crown arrives next month in London after a sold-out run in Brooklyn and a successful stint at Edinburgh Festival. It opens on 19 May at a new custom-built venue on Tottenham Court Road.

Behind an unmarked door, audiences will step into a post-apocalyptic bunker, “where the only things to survive are reality TV, glitter balls and the complete works of Oscar Wilde,” according to its official synopsis.

OSCAR at the Crown synopsis

Step into OSCAR at The Crown, a high-energy, dance party musical in a purpose-built underground bunker, just five minutes from Tottenham Court Road station. With the cast performing around you, this standing-room experience throws you into the neon-lit mayhem, though limited VIP seating is available. The bar stays open throughout, and filming is encouraged. Grab a drink, hit record, and lose yourself in electrifying music, fierce choreography, and larger-than-life drama.

The show’s creative team – including Cox and director Shira Milikowsky – have rebuilt it for a UK audience, with new music, immersive staging and after-show events hosted in the venue itself – aptly named The Crown.

OSCAR at the Crown tickets start at £25, with previews running from 19 May ahead of the full launch on 2 June.