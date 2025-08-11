Disney+ cancels queer coded show after 2 series leaving fans longing for more

Disney+ has cancelled queer coded teen horror show Goosebumps after two series, featuring trans actor Miles McKenna.

Based on author R.L. Stine’s popular book series, the 2023 Goosebumps reboot saw an adaption to the original 1995–1998 show for a teenage audience, weaving multiples of the original storylines together.

Despite curating 75 million hours of viewing in the US and an additional 43 million hours internationally, Disney+ will not renew the series for a third series.

Sony Pictures Television, the producer, reportedly plans to try and shop the show to other platforms and explore different creative directions for the franchise.

The show featured a high-profile cast, including Friends star David Schwimmer and Dodgeball actor Justin Long. Alongside trans star McKenna, one of the main characters, played by James Etten, was an openly gay high school student.

Goosebumps received praise for its progressive and natural portrayal of queer characters, notably the lesbian couple Cece Brewer and Alex Diaz. In the episode “The Vanishing,” written by lesbian writer Mariko Tamaki, Cece and Alex share a kiss.

This cancellation follows recent removals of other LGBTQ+ centred series on Disney+, such as The Acolyte (2024) and Willow (2023).

Moreover, controversies have arisen around Disney Pixar’s Elio, where new leadership removed queer-coded elements from the title character, a decision made by the previous director. Now, Elio is more traditionally masculine.

Fans speak out

Viewers took to social media to express disappointment, emphasising the show’s potential and nostalgic appeal.

One user commented under an announcement on X, “Why cancel a show with nostalgia value when half the platform is filled with unforgettable reboots?”

Another wrote: “Goosebumps deserved more…”

The two series of the Goosebumps series are still available on Disney+.