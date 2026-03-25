Cinderella’s evil stepsisters receive their own live-action movie at Disney

Deadline has revealed that Disney is currently developing a new live-action film called Stepsisters, inspired by the Cinderella story.

The movie will focus on Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella, telling the story from their perspective instead of the Disney princess.

In the original 1950 film, Cinderella is forced into becoming the servant of her evil stepmother, Lady Tremaine, after her father passes away, leaving her to live with her cruel stepfamily.

Who are the evil stepsisters in Cinderella?

Cinderella longs to attend the royal ball but is prevented by her stepfamily, as Anastasia and Drizella tear apart Cinderella’s homemade dress.

However, with the help of her Fairy Godmother – who turns a pumpkin into a carriage, mice into horses, and her rags into a ball gown – she is able to attend the ball.

In attendance are her evil stepsisters, who attempt to impress Prince Charming but fail, as Cinderella has already stolen his heart.

Not to mention, they later try to claim they are the Disney princess after Cinderella loses her glass slipper on the castle stairs when the clock strikes midnight.

Why are Anastasia and Drizella gay icons?

The characters have become somewhat of gay icons over the years, having been adapted into Christmas pantomimes across the UK, bringing high camp to stages across the country.

Recognised for their exaggerated fashion and dramatic personalities… not to mention their messy intentions. How could they not be beloved by the LGBTQ+ community?

There is also a redemption arc for Anastasia in the Cinderella sequel, where the evil sister realises she no longer wants to be cruel under the rule of her mother.

Who is across the evil stepsister Disney live-action remake?

Originally written by screenwriter Michael Montemayor, Akiva Schaffer (director of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers) will direct and rewrite the script alongside Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

At The Walt Disney Company, Jessica Virtue (EVP of Disney Live Action) and Cady Stark will oversee the project.

The evil stepsisters film is expected to be released on Disney+ rather than in cinemas. No casting announcements or release date have been published.

The Cinderella villain remake comes after the success of the 2014 Maleficent movie, inspired by the 1959’s Sleeping Beauty antagonist, which became one of the most profitable films of that year.