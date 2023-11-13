Cher confirms one-off live interview in London next month – and you could be there

Cher will grace the UK for an exclusive one-off ‘in conversation’ with Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce and Magic Radio’s Harriet Scott on 1 December.

The global superstar will be interviewed by the broadcasters at Odeon’s Leicester Square cinema in London.

The ‘Believe’ singer released her very appropriately titled first-ever festive album Christmas on 20 October, something she’s recently admitted she “had no intention of doing.”

Lucky fans will get to hear Cher talk about her recent release alongside standout moments from her career, as well as a Q+A.

“Cher and Christmas is such a perfect pairing that I can’t believe this is her first festive album”

Those wishing to get a spot can apply for tickets via giveaways on the Magic and Greatest Hits Radio networks, which will air throughout November.

Alternatively, fans can try their luck via pre-ordering the ‘Official Cher Christmas Magazine’ here before 12pm GMT on Thursday 23 November.

For those who pre-order the exclusive magazine, codes will be sent out to all purchasers by 4pm that day, which can then be used for general ticket sale on Friday, 24 November.

The very limited number of tickets will then be available on a first come, first serve basis here.

Christmas – Cher’s first album in five years – includes 13 songs: several holiday classics and four originals.

The likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga, and Darlene Love all join Cher on the album.

“She’s been an absolute trailblazer for female singers and artists across the globe”

Magic Radio Breakfast show presenter Scott said: “Cher and Christmas is such a perfect pairing that I can’t believe this is her first festive album – why has this not happened before?!

“It already has the makings of some classic Christmas tracks that are bound to be part of Magic’s 100% Christmas playlist for years to come and it’s going to be my choice of background music when the Christmas tree goes up in our household this year!”

Veteran radio host Bruce added: “Sometimes I feel like I’ve had a long career in the music industry and then I remember Cher.

As a singer whose iconic songs have resonated over numerous decades, from ‘I Got You Babe’ in the Sixties to ‘Believe’ in the Nineties. She’s been an absolute trailblazer for female singers and artists across the globe.

“This is her 27th album and she’s showing no signs of stopping – thank goodness because the music world would be a much duller place without Cher in it – at Christmas or any other time of the year,” he commented.