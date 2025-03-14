Chappell Roan finally gets the job done and gives us ‘The Giver’

Chappell Roan has finally stopped teasing us and dropped her long awaited new single ‘The Giver’.

After debuting the song on her musical appearance on Saturday Night Live in November 2024, Roan has left her fervent fanbase scratching their heads as to why the track had not yet appeared on streaming services.

Today, the wait is over as Roan has officially released the country-flavoured song everywhere – and it’s just as much of a honky-tonking hoot as we hoped.

The singer preceded its release with a campaign of posters and billboards erected in cities around the world, featuring her in costume as various types of worker, from a lawyer to a builder to a dentist.

“I love this song so much and it’s been such a fun rollout to see the bus benches and billboards and posters and tear-offs wow I am so excited for all of it to come to life,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

“It is def a bold and scary move to release a full ass country song after only releasing one song last year and it having such a success in the pop genre .. (like I am very scared as I type this lol),” Roan wrote, “but I think that’s the entire point of chappell roan.

“Be bold and scary and have fun. be popstar girl then pop an edible +watch YouTube vibes . The whole point of this is to be silly !!!”

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer offered a message of support to her fans who may have hoping for new music in the vein of her previous hits: “Country music is fire. It’s the campiest of camp. some of you may be new to the country scene and not quite sure what to make of me having a fiddle and banjo in my song. Understandable boo

She concluded: “It is something different and sometimes different can feel bad because it’s unfamiliar, but I encourage you to give her another shot ;)”

You can listen to ‘The Giver’ in full below: