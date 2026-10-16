The Celebrity Traitors star Bash Croft releases new single ‘Good Light’

Bash Croft has released his new single ‘Good Light’.

The release comes as the actor and musician, best known for playing Ben Hope in Netflix’s Heartstopper, appears in the BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors and continues to develop his music career.

Bash Croft’s latest single follows ‘Pretty People’

Croft’s latest single follows ‘Pretty People’, which was accompanied by a music video directed by Connor Jessup, a friend and frequent collaborator. Styled by i-D’s Alex Kessler, the video features choreographed dance sequences alongside scenes of solitude. Innes Dunn, Liam Jessup and Patrick Bodi also worked on the project.

It follows a series of tunes from the 24-year-old, who made his music debut with ‘Tokyo’ in November 2025 before releasing ‘Better Than Ever’.

Croft rose to fame as an actor, where he used his birth name Sebastian, having appeared as young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones and Ben in Heartstopper. He also grew up performing in West End and touring productions including Les Misérables and Oliver!.

The Oxford-born artist is currently appearing in The Celebrity Traitors

His transition into music has since seen him take to the stage, beginning with a show at London’s Lower Third in Soho in late 2025. This summer, he made his festival debut at BST Hyde Park, where he supported BRIT Award winner Lewis Capaldi.

The Oxford-born artist is also currently appearing in The Celebrity Traitors, alongside Bella Ramsey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Richard E. Grant.

Away from music and acting, Croft co-founded Queer Was Always Here with Jessup, a charity foundation celebrating queer lives, art and history. The organisation works with Choose Love to support LGBTQIA+ refugees and displaced people.

‘Good Light’ is out now.