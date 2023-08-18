Calum Scott returns with new song ‘At Your Worst’ – and some of the nicest press imagery we’ve seen in ages

It seems Calum Scott is no longer ‘dancing on his own’ – as he drops loved-up new single ‘at Your Worst’.

The singer, who is gay, also revealed a gorgeous soft-focus video and matching promo shots for the song, which was uploaded to streamers today (Friday 18 August).

What we wouldn’t give for that knitwear!

In the new track, the star promises to “love you at your worst, be right beside you when it hurts.”

Elsewhere in the lyrics, he declares: “Don’t you know I would die for you, the least that you deserve.”

Which is nothing if not romantic!

“We are all worthy of being loved” – Calum Scott

“‘At Your Worst’ was born from a feeling that sometimes it might be hard for someone to love me because of my anxieties, my time away, my self-doubt,” said Calum of the song in a statement. “But also from the realisation that we are all worthy of being loved no matter our flaws or insecurities.”

“This could be a song reassuring someone that you’ll love them no matter what,” he continued. “But it’s also song to yourself. A reminder that you should love yourself at your worst, because self-love is the most important.

“The sound on this one feels nostalgic and retro to me — kind of takes me back to my Sega Mega Drive. I’m excited to share new music with my fans and show everyone what I’ve been working on!”

Calum first performed the track live as part of the Bridges World Tour. The global trek sold 75,000 tickets across more than 60 shows. the 34-year-old visited over 32 countries for the tour, including the UK, the US, Asia, Oceania, and South Africa.

The 34-year-old is best known for his number two hit ‘Dancing On My Own’; a cover of Robyn’s 2010 hit.

‘At Your Worst’ follows ‘Whistle’, Calum’s 2021 top 20 hit with Jax Jones.