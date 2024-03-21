Brussels Pride 2024: Everything you need to know, including the best hotels and more

Belgium’s biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ rights and culture returns to its capital this May, as Brussels Pride 2024 takes over the city centre.

Under the theme “Safe Everyday Everywhere”, this year’s event on Saturday 18 May is a call for action to ensure all people can live freely and securely regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Last year, Brussels Pride drew an estimated 250,000 participants to take part in its stunning Pride celebrations.

The Brussels Pride march, featuring floats, music, dancing, and rainbow flags galore, is the centrepiece of the Pride festivities. This year, numerous outdoor stages will also host performances by LGBTQ+ artists and speakers throughout the day. And chips – don’t forget the chips.

When is Brussels Pride 2024?

Though the focal point of the celebrations is on 18 May, Brussels Pride Week kicks off on 8 May. And there will be a whole host of events for visitors to enjoy and attend. The Brussels Federation of LGBTQIA+ associations RainbowHouse is organising an array of events in the lead-up to the main Pride weekend.

A lively Mini Pride parade through the Saint-Jacques neighbourhood on Thursday 16 May will help build momentum for the massive march just two days later. The iconic Manneken Pis statue will even get decked out in a specially designed Pride-themed costume for the occasion. There’ll also be an informative LGBTQIA + tourism conference.

On Friday 17 May there’ll be a human rights conference to coincide with International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia. Meanwhile, designated “safety zones” at key locations will underscore this year’s emphasis on fostering a society of acceptance and security for all.

Visitors will also have an array of dazzling queer parties to enjoy during the weekend. A hot ticket will be DEMENCE, the oldest gay party in Europe, set to take place on Sunday 19 May.

Best hotels for Brussels Pride

Whoever it’s with, make sure you sleep somewhere (Image: Vecteezy)

If you’re planning on making the trip on over this May, the organisers have put together a collection of the best hotel offers for Brussels Pride. You can find those by clicking here.

Whoever it’s with, make sure you sleep somewhere. The selection of special deals has something for everyone, starting from a very reasonable €129 per night.

See you there!