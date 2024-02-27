Brighton Pride 2024: Everything we know so far, including lineup, tickets and more

Though summer still seems like a distant dream, Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 is less than six months away, giving us all something to look forward to as we see these final dreary days of winter through.

If you’re already looking forward to “queer Christmas” as much as we are, you’ll already be dying to find out the Brighton Pride 2024 lineup, ticket prices, and more.

Held between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August, the event is set to feature the Brighton & Hove Pride Parade, Kemptown’s Pride Village Party, and, of course, the FABULOSO in the Park weekend festival with stunning main stage performers.

Here’s what we know so far about our favourite weekend of the year.

Brighton & Hove Pride Parade 2024 FABULOSO in the Park lineup

Christina Aguilera performs at Brighton & Hove Pride in 2022 (Image: Chris Jepson)

The full artist lineup for FABULOSO in the Park 2024 will be announced on Thursday 29 February. Make sure you keep an eye on Attitude’s social pages, as we’ll be releasing the full lineup as soon as it goes live.

Who can we expect to appear? Previous years have included the likes of Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Pet Shop Boys, Years & Years, The Human League, and Boy George.

So, it’s safe to say 2024’s FABULOSO in the Park will be living up its name by bringing in acts that are equally, if not even more, fabulous as usual.

Brighton & Hove Pride Parade

The parade is the main focal point of Brighton & Hove Pride, bringing the city together in a sea of fabulousity (Image: Chris Jepson)

As always, the Brighton & Hove Pride Parade will see a sea of fabulousity descend upon the city, snaking through the streets of the seaside retreat amid music, dancing, and glitter – lots of glitter.

The route for this year hasn’t been confirmed, but traditionally begins on Hove Lawns and makes it way to Preston Park, where the two-day FABULOSO event is held.

If you’re part of a group or organisation that wants to take part in the parade, you can register your details now by clicking here.

Brighton & Hove Pride tickets

Though the city-wide event itself is completely free to take part in, you’ll need a ticket to join in the fun in Preston Park’s two-day FABULOSO extravaganza.

Tickets range from single-day entry or a full weekend pass to VIP packages. VIP tickets get you access to the Platinum Circle close to the main stage and other fancy perks, including a separate entrance to the park and private toilets.

Tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here.