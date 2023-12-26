Bridgerton: Netflix releases new images from upcoming third season

It’s Christmas! And Netflix has gifted us all a wonderful present this year – new images from the upcoming season of Bridgerton and we can tell that the drama is brewing.

Released on Christmas day itself, the images show off the Bridgerton family as well as Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan). The third season will focus mostly on the third Bridgerton child, Colin (Luke Newton), and his relationship with Penelope, the latter having unrequited feelings for the former.

Images: Netflix

At the end of season two Penelope overheard Colin speak disparagingly about her meaning their relationship will begin season three on rocky ground. Penelope must also contend with the loss of her close friendship with Colin’s younger sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who discovered Penelope’s Lady Whistledown alter ego.

A synopsis for the third season indicates Penelope will attempt to find a husband and that Colin, fresh from his travels, must figure out his own feelings for his once-close friend.

Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope (Image: Netflix)

Season two ended with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) coupled up with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) after spending much of the season in a love triangle with Kate and her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran). One image shows Anthony Bridgerton and Kate looking rather couply. Kate can also be seen along with the other Bridgerton family members in another image.

Simone Ashley as Kate and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony (Image: Netflix)

The first half of Bridgerton season three will stream on Netflix from 16 May with the second part following on 13 June. Also returning for Bridgerton‘s third season are Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, and more.

Julie Andrews will also return as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Seasons one and two of Bridgerton are streaming now.