Bradley Riches on Heartstopper memories, marriage and living with autism (EXCLUSIVE)

Bradley Riches‘ career has taken off since he first starred in Heartstopper. Landing a role in hit British soap Emmerdale and writing his own book, Autistically Me, Riches uses his platform to spread autism awareness both on and off screen.



Speaking to Attitude, we get to know the advocate on a deeper level, delving into his past, present and future. Taking Attitude’s get to know you quick-fire questionnaire, “Who Is He?”, Riches shares his fondest Heartstopper memories, recalls a near-death experience and reveals a life lesson we could all learn from.

Attitude: Your idea of perfect happiness?

Bradley Riches: Peace, really. Being at home with my dogs, my husband and my family, with a big roast dinner in front of us and nowhere else I need to be.

The trait you most deplore in yourself?

I can be far too hard on myself. I put a lot of pressure on myself and sometimes forget to give myself the same kindness I’d give someone else.

Most embarrassing moment?

Confidently waving back at someone who I thought was waving at me as they recognised me from TV, only to realise they were waving at the person behind me. I then had to walk past them and pretend I hadn’t just publicly embarrassed myself. I still think about it at completely random moments, and it makes me ill.

The most expensive thing you’ve bought?

I’ve just got married, so that has to win. I hate spending money, so seeing the final cost was a deep-breath moment, but it was so worth it.

The closest you’ve come to death?

On a ride at Brighton Pier when I was about 13. My legs were dangling, there was only one bar between me and my uncle, and I started slipping out. He had to hold onto me for dear life. Looking back, it was absolutely terrifying.

What’s the worst job you’ve had?

I once worked in a café that really wasn’t autistic-friendly, and it became incredibly overwhelming for me. I had multiple meltdowns in the toilet, which was the only quiet space available, and I’d eventually have to walk back out with puffy eyes into a queue full of customers. It taught me a lot about how important it is for workplaces to understand different needs rather than expecting everyone to cope in exactly the same way.

If you weren’t an actor/performer, what would you be doing instead?

I’ve always wanted to be a doctor. I’ve always had this instinct to help people and make them feel better, so I think that part of me would still have found a way into my career. Casualty, hit me up! Otherwise, I’d love to work with young neurodivergent children through performing arts classes because I’d love to give them the confidence and opportunities that I wish I’d had.

An unusual fact about you?

I can build LEGO sets without the instructions, just by looking at the pieces. Give me a pile of LEGO and I’ll probably be entertained for hours.

Tell us a secret.

I will absolutely judge a person by how they treat animals. If my dog doesn’t like you, I’m not saying you’re guilty, but I’m definitely investigating.

The last photo you took?

A photo of me on the set of Emmerdale after filming an emotional scene, eyes still watering. It’s one of my favourite kinds of behind-the-scenes photos, because it captures what you don’t always see once the cameras stop rolling.

The one thing from Heartstopper you’ll always remember?

The kindness and the laughs we had on set. You can’t beat that kind of laughter, the sort where you’re exhausted but still somehow laughing until your stomach hurts.

The best advice you’ve ever been given?

“Don’t make yourself smaller to make other people comfortable.” Especially as an autistic person, I spent a long time feeling like I had to hide parts of who I was, so learning that I’m allowed to take up space has been really important.

Career highlight?

It has to be writing Autistically Me. It’s mine, it’s my story, and it says all the things I wish I’d been able to hear when I was younger. Having the book come out, touring it and meeting so many amazing people who connect with my work has honestly been a pinch-me experience. Knowing that something I created might make another autistic person feel less alone is incredibly special.

Autistically Me by Bradley Riches is available now.

This feature appears in Attitude’s November/December 2026 issue.