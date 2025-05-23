Boy George, Divina De Campo and more to join John Cameron Mitchell on London stage to mark Hedwig and the Angry Inch at 25

Boy George will join John Cameron Mitchell on stage in London in July to celebrate 25 years of Hedwig and the Angry Itch, Attitude can reveal.

Also appearing at the show Tuesday 8 July at the Adelphi Theatre will be three Hedwig alumni: Divina De Campo, Michael Cerveris and Mason Alexander Park.

Nakhane, Martin Tomlinson, and Charlotte Hatherley will also take part.

(Image:

This special performance will feature beloved Hedwig anthems, selections from Mitchell’s former and upcoming projects and deep cut classics from his acclaimed David Bowie tribute show, Queen Bitch.

“Some choice deep Bowie cuts from my show Queen Bitch”

Teasing the show in a new interview with Attitude, Mitchell said: “I’ll be doing all the Hedwig favorites, a song I wrote with Linda Perry for Satan, and some choice deep Bowie cuts from my show Queen Bitch.

“Boy George and I will sing a Bowie classic with a crack band led by my MD Justin Craig who’s also doing Stereophonic on the West End and Charlotte Hatherley of the band Ash. Longtime collaborator Shannon Conley, who used to lead a Zeppelin tribute band called Lez Zeppelin will back me up and sing some solos.”

Two-time Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Mitchell wrote and directed Rabbit Hole (2010) which garnered a Best Actress Oscar nom for Nicole Kidman; and the Croydon-based punk romance How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) starring Kidman and Elle Fanning. John’s TV roles include The Sandman, City on Fire and playing Joe Exotic in Joe Vs Carole.

For more information about John’s live date Tuesday 8 July, visit the Adelphi Theatre website.