Billy Porter drops new single Broke a Sweat and shares upcoming album details

Billy Porter has today dropped a brand new single called ‘Broke a Sweat’, taken from the Pose star’s upcoming album The Black Mona Lisa.

The actor – who won Man of the Year at the Attitude Awards in 2021 – announced the release today in an Instagram post with the caption “stream, share, and tell all your friends… Henny, it’s a BOP!”



We can confirm that indeed it is!

The Black Mona Lisa is due for release in autumn 2024. The album shares a name with Billy’s first-ever pop music concert tour: The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1, which toured the US earlier this year.

With lyrics like “I haven’t even started, girl, I haven’t even broke a sweat”, the new song appears to address the 53-year-old’s soaring later life career.

The single cover for Billy’s new song (Image: Provided)

Billy began his stage and screen career in the 90s, but it wasn’t until his role as Pray Tell in Pose, which ran from 2018 to 2022, that his profile went stratospheric.

The star won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the hit show.

“I haven’t even started, girl, I haven’t even broke a sweat” sings Billy on the new track (Image: Provided)

He is also the recipient of two Tony Awards, and a Grammy.

Billy’s new era follows him serving as Grand Marshall at this year’s New York City Pride March.

The showbiz veteran also joined forces with The Trevor Project and The Stonewall Gives Back Initiative to illuminate the Empire State Building in rainbow colours through Pride weekend.

Later this year, he will be seen opposite Dracula, Untold actor Luke Evans in the drama film Our Son.

The single, along with previous trash ‘Fashion’ and album come via Republic Records/Island UK.