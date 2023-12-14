Big Boys creator on absence of anal sex from Channel 4 comedy series
Big Boys‘ writer and creator, Jack Rooke, has explained why we haven’t seen one sexual act performed in the Channel 4 comedy series just yet.
Rooke also joined Attitude for a chat about the series alongside his leading men, Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing, for our January/February issue – out now.
In an interview that covers many subjects including grief, the portrayal of gay-straight relationships, and more, the trio also discussed some of the show’s more intimate moments.
“So much precedence is put on this act of the first time you get penetratively fucked”
Asked for his thoughts on the series’ depiction of a young gay man learning about sex, the Big Boys lead agreed: “It’s like a sex education to have in learning about that stuff.”
Rooke then jumped in with a question of his own for his leading man: “Have you had many people be, like, ‘It was nice to see you struggle with the butt plug’?” referencing a scene from Big Boys series one.
While Dylan laughed it off Rooke enlightened Attitude about some of his thinking about showing anal sex in Big Boys.
“Most times you watch a gay film, by, like, the 45th minute, someone’s been fucked up the bum. And no one, so far in Big Boys, has been fucked up the bum yet, and we’ve done two whole seasons,” said a visibly proud Rooke.
“I’d like there to be a bit of representation for the sides in the gay male community [in Big Boys]”
Jon then chirped in: “Almost!” forcing Rooke to concede: “Well, there was the dream sequence in series one. But it still hasn’t happened.” He then continued: “There’s something I quite like about that. Because so much precedence is put on this act of the first time you get penetratively fucked. That’s also a realistic part of some people’s experience.
“I’d like there to be a bit of representation for the sides in the gay male community, for people who aren’t necessarily all about the direct art of fucking, but the other bits around it.” Rooke then turned to Llewellyn and said: “Sorry, Dylan. Maybe you’re grateful, I don’t know.”
Read the full interview with the cast and creator of Big Boys in the January/February issue of Attitude – out now. Big Boys series one is streaming now and series two will air in January 2024.
