BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival announces 2025 dates

The 39th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will return from 19-30 March 2025, it has been announced.

The Festival screens the best in contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema from around the globe, in addition to a rich selection of events and archive titles.

This year’s Festival sees the 11th year of #FiveFilmsForFreedom in partnership with the British Council. This landmark initiative presents five films for free to audiences globally and invites everyone everywhere to show solidarity with LGBTQIA+ communities in countries where freedom and equal rights are limited.

The 2024 film selection spanned from the Philippines, India, Spain, USA and the UK and the digital campaign attracted over 3 million views.

Since its launch in 2015, Five Films for Freedom films have been viewed by 26 million people, in over 200 countries and principalities. The Five Films for Freedom shorts will be available to watch for free UK-wide on BFI Player.

Submissions are open for the 2025 edition.

Final deadline dates for receipt of online submission forms and film screeners



UK and international short films (25 minutes or less) – Friday 6 December 2024, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)



UK and international short films (26-50 minutes) – Friday 6 December 2024, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)



UK and international feature-length films (more than 51 minutes) – Friday 6 December 2024, 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)



Link to submission details HERE.