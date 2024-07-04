Barbie: The Exhibition launch at the Design Museum, in 11 fabulous images

Barbie: The Exhibition launched at London’s Design Museum last night (3 July 2024) with an event attended by the likes of Heartstoppper‘s Yasmin Finney and artist Daniel Lismore.

The show, which opens to the public tomorrow (5 July), features 250 objects and over 180 dolls. Among them is a rare first edition Barbie – known by collectors as the ‘Number 1 Barbie’ – plus a Barbie of supermodel Adwoa Aboah.

David Sassoon and Zandra Rhodes (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel) Princess Julia (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel) Daniel Lismore and Yasmin Finney (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel)

Elsewhere, the exhibition features a custom miniature Swarovski crystal-embellished Richard Quinn attired doll displayed next to the original full-length gown from his Autumn/Winter 2021 show, plus a Samantha Cristoforetti ‘Astronaut Barbie’ that actually travelled to space and flew on the International Space Station.

“A lot of people don’t understand the design rigour, the process that goes into doll design”

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the launch, Kim Culmone, SVP, Head of Design for Dolls at Mattel, Inc, said: “To have Barbie studied through the lens of design is a dream. A lot of people don’t understand the design rigour, the process that goes into doll creation.

An original Barbie! (Image: Provided/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel)

“They may oversimplify. The Design Museum does a great job of going deep into the process. It’s humbling to see.”

Discussing the show’s star piece, the ‘Number 1 Barbie’ [pictured above], Culmone said: “That doll is responsible for creating the category of fashion dolls that did not exist prior to Barbie.

Attendees mingling before being shown to the exhibit (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel) Adwoa Aboah’s Barbie (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel) An outfit worn by Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel)

“It was the first doll in the image of a mature woman, a teenager, rather than a baby doll. That allowed kids, in three-dimensional form, to play out roles, themes and interests of their future.”

“There was so much to choose from after six and a half decades”

“The exhibition explores 65 years of a design icon,” said show curator Danielle Thom in a statement. “I think you’ll be surprised and delighted by this exhibition. There was so much to choose from after six and a half decades, so I hope your favourite Barbie has made the cut!”

In a speech, Tim Marlow, director and CEO of the Design Museum, said the exhibition “shows the incredible breadth of the museum’s programme, and reinforces how design touches all aspects of our lives at all ages.

A Barbie-themed bar at last night’s launch (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel)

“Here we show that play is a serious business which is one of the reasons why we acquired one of the key objects in the show: the rare first edition ‘Number 1 Barbie’.”

DJ for the night Zara Martin’s playlist included Barbie The Movie soundtrack favourites such as Charli XCX’s ‘Speed Drive’, Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’, and Sam Smith’s ‘Man I Am!’ As well as an abundance of pink floristry, the party featured life-sized Barbie closet, Barbie box, bar and bespoke DJ booth.

Barbies on display (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel) Barbie’s best magazine moments (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel) Category is: Barbie’s dream house (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mattel)

Vegetarian canapés included pulled jackfruit and soybean tacos, mushroom and soy sliders with caramelised red onion in sesame bun and courgette and tomato tarte fine with kalamata olive crumb. Drinks included Nyetimber English sparkling wine, and raspberry and pink peppercorn alcohol-free cocktails.