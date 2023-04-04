Barbie Ferreira opens up about her exit from Euphoria

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has addressed her exit from the HBO show.

Ferreira announced her departure from the show last August on Instagram. “I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” Ferreira’s message read. She closed it: “I love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The news came as a shock to fans of the show and the character of Katherine.

One person tweeted: “im sorry but kat is one of the best characters of euphoria…barbie ferreira deserved better”.

Katherine took a back seat in season two as the drama mainly surrounded her friends compared to the first season where Kat navigated her first relationship and online sex work.

“I would have played her for as long as I was asked to”

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast recently, Ferreira recognised people’s reactions to her character’s story.

She said she was disappointed with her Euphoria character’s direction.

“I think there were places she could have gone,” Ferreira said. She then added: “I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend.”

She continued: “I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either. I would have played her for as long as I was asked to.”

Ferreira also said: “It obviously hurts because I love Kat and she was so important to me and to a lot of people, with all her good and bad.

“I don’t know if we’ll get something like that in that specific way, which was so edgy.”

Ferreira also denied speculation her exit was due to disagreements with Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson.

Since leaving Euphoria Ferreira has been cast in the 90s drag king comedy-drama, The Young King.

The film follows an aspiring drag king (played by Kiersey Clemons) who ventures to Las Vegas to make a debut performance in America’s biggest drag king revue as well as reconnect with her estranged dad.