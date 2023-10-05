Amanda Holden and Alan Carr to host 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

Attitude is delighted to announce that the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar will be hosted by none other than Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

Now in its 12th year, the Awards will return once again as the LGBTQ community’s calendar highlight at the Camden Roundhouse on Wednesday 11 October.

The whole evening will be a celebration of the great and good of our community as well as our fabulous allies.

As well as our glorious hosts, guests will be treated to several stunning live performances throughout the night. An after-party will then see the guests dance into the small hours.

As always, the identities of the 2023 Attitude Awards winners will remain a closely guarded secret until the big night and the publication of the Attitude Awards issue the following morning.

“It’s so important right now to stand together as one and embrace this beautifully diverse world we live in”

Marking the announcement, Amanda said: “Since being crowned an Honorary Gay in 2017 it’s always been a dream of mine to host the Attitude Awards and I couldn’t think of a better person to co-host with than my dear friend Alan Carr.

“It’s so important right now to stand together as one and embrace this beautifully diverse world we live in and accept everyone for who they are. I can’t wait to be surrounded by the community while dishing out the gongs in this year’s ceremony.”

Amanda Holden (Image: Provided) Alan Carr (Image: Provided)

Alan added: “It’s been a mixed year for our LGBTQIA+ family, some amazing progress has been made and yet some really distressing setbacks have knocked us for six, which just makes the Attitude Awards even more important and essential.

“I am thrilled to be not only hosting this night but doing it with one of my besties Amanda! The most campest, raucous, fun night in the LGBTQIA+ calendar has just been given a bit more sparkle!”

During the Awards, a charity prize draw will also take place to raise money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation which benefits LGBTQ causes.

“We built this platform to celebrate and uplift, and we surely will”

Attitude’s publisher, Darren Styles OBE said “The twelfth annual Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, are the biggest and brightest we’ve produced to date, at a time when the LGBTQ+ community needs standard bearers, role models, and icons to step up and step out like never before.

“We built this platform to celebrate and uplift, and we surely will, but – as always – there’s no looking away from the realities of life around us. We will demonstrate that diversity, inclusivity, and love are not buzzwords to be spat out by an aggressive Home Secretary, but the actual, lived values of millions of real people.

“And the winners? All to be revealed, but it’s fair to say we haven’t invited the Prime Minister. That’s common sense, just as he likes it.”

The 2022 Attitude Awards featured a sensational set of award winners. Among them were Melanie C, Josh Cavallo, and Heartstopper as recipients of the TV award.