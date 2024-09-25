Andrew Scott rocks full-on Tom of Finland look – including harness – for latest mag cover

He became an Attitude cover boy for the second time earlier this year – and for his latest magazine moment, Andrew Scott is again serving sexiness in spades.

The All Of Us Strangers actor has been unveiled as the cover star for the new issue of men’s fashion magazine Diaries99 – and in the accompanying photoshoot, he rocks an array of leather (or pleather?) looks.

The Hot Priest energy never fades – especially when combined with Tom of Finland energy!

The star is seen in items by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Dsquared2 for the shoot, shared by the publication’s Instagram account yesterday (Tuesday 24 September 2024). And in one cover variant, he even appears topless in a harness. Gay pride!

In a caption, photographer and Diaries 99 editor-in-chief Bartek Szmigulski said: “So happy to share these covers (1/3) with Andrew Scott for FW24 issue of @thediaries99.”

The new issue of the fashion magazine is out now.

“The older I get, just the more I feel so lucky to have been born gay” – Andrew Scott

Andrew, whose screen credits include Ripley and Pride, previously appeared on the cover of the March/April issue of Attitude to promote his critically-acclaimed, Paul Mescal-co-starring movie All of Us Strangers.

In his accompanying interview, the 47-year-old told us: “I suppose I just enjoy being gay so much on so many levels, I think it’s such a wonderful thing to me.

“It’s an extraordinary gift to my life and just to be able to see the real beauty in being gay is completely wonderful.”

Also, it’s an excuse to wear leather!

Andrew – also known for roles in Fleabag, Catherine Called Birdy and His Dark Materials – continued: “The older I get, just the more I feel so lucky to have been born gay and that pervades my life in the sense of all my friendships.

“I have so many amazing queer friends in my life now that I just adore.”