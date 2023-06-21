Adele Roberts leaves BBC Radio 1 after ‘incredible’ 8 years 

BBC Radio 1 has announced Adele Roberts will be stepping down from her Radio 1 show amid some schedule changes at the station.

Adele, 44, has been part of Radio 1’s presenting line-up since 2015, when she joined to host the Early Breakfast show.

She then moved onto hosting the Weekend Breakfast gig on Radio 1, a role which she has been in since 2021.

However, the hugely popular presenter is soon to step down from her post at Radio 1, when she waves goodbye to the station later this year.

While updating listeners on some schedule changes, the station’s official Twitter account confirmed the news.

“Thanks for everything @AdeleRoberts”

In a tweet, they wrote: “After an incredible 8 years at Radio 1 Adele Roberts has decided to leave.

“She has been at the heart of some of Radio 1’s biggest projects but you’ll continue to hear her voice across the radio as she continues to be part of the BBC family.”

They added: “Thanks for everything @AdeleRoberts.”

After an incredible 8 years at Radio 1 Adele Roberts has decided to leave. She has been at the heart of some of Radio 1’s biggest projects but you'll continue to hear her voice across the radio as she continues to be part of the BBC family.



Thanks for everything @AdeleRoberts ❤️… pic.twitter.com/rEZbBFxtCn — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 21, 2023

She was soon given love from listeners who were sad to hear she would soon be leaving her hosting duties.

“Good luck for the future Adele and thank you for being so open and getting rid of the stigma after your cancer diagnosis x,” one shared.

Another commented: “Ah @AdeleRoberts I’m gutted to see you go, we’ll miss ya.”

Someone else wrote: “So sorry to hear of you leaving @AdeleRoberts Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours!”

She will be replaced by Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston, who will present the show from Cardiff.

As well as her incredible work on Radio 1, Adele has been raising awareness of life with a stoma, which she was given after having surgery to remove a tumour.

It came after she was diagnosed with Bowel cancer in 2021. Last summer she was given the all clear.

In April, she ran the London Marathon to raise money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF), which in turn raises money for LGBTQ causes.

The Attitude Award winner finished the marathon – her third – in a record time of 3:30:22. She now holds the record for the fastest marathon run with an ileostomy.