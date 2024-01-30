Adam Lambert to headline 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Adam Lambert has been revealed as the headliner for the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The Grammy-nominated American Idol alumni will perform on the Hordern Pavilion stage on 2 March 2024, supported by ‘Free’ singer Ultra Naté.

This year’s LGBTQ extravaganza takes place Australia’s largest city, Sydney, from Friday 16 February to Sunday 3 March 2024.

Former Attitude cover star Adam is known for songs like ‘Whataya Want From Me’, ‘If I Had You’ and ‘For Your Entertainment’.

The star is also known for his Queen + Adam Lambert collaboration with the remaining active members of Queen, known for hits like ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

CeCe Peniston, Slayyyter and Cub Sport are also among the 150 performers confirmed to take part in this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

An additional special guest performer will be unveiled in mid-February.

Organisers have today also shared details of events such as the Mardi Gras Party, an ‘adult playground spanning six distinct venues, each pulsating with its own unique vibe and line-up.

‘This colossal event features 10 hours of non-stop entertainment, drawing in over 10,000 people and showcasing over 50 artists in a hypnotic fusion of house, techno, pop, electronica, nu-disco, club, and R’n’B.’

A new addition to the Sydney Mardi Gras calendar is Hot Trans Summer, a ‘unique celebration curated by and for the trans and gender diverse community.

‘This festive gathering aboard the luxurious Glass Island features an all-trans and gender diverse line-up with DJs Neesha Alexander, Yvngcweed, and Victoria Anthony and performers Fetu Taku, Bluberry Bakla and Willow Ick creating a safe, affirming, and vibrant space for everyone to bask in the Sydney summer sun.’

For more information about the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, visit the official website here.