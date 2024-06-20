Adam Lambert has reflected on interviewing his Queen bandmates about their relationship with late frontman Freddie Mercury for a documentary.

The ‘For Your Entertainment’ singer’s special Adam Lambert: Out, Loud and Proud aired on ITV1 last night.

The American Idol alum formed Queen + Adam Lambert in 2011. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ singer Freddie, who it’s widely understood bisexual, died of AIDS-related complications in 1992.

“It’s exciting to get their version of events and to hear how it affected them, how they can see how it affected Freddie” – Adam Lambert

Speaking in an interview ahead of the broadcast, Adam said: “I think getting to sit down with Brian and Roger was really special. Because we’ve had so many of these conversations in private.

“To be able to capture some of it for the cameras and share with the public is really cool. I’ve gotten to know Brian and Roger over the last decade, they are such lovely human beings and allies. They’ve always supported and loved Freddie, and they knew about who Freddie was from day one and they loved him unconditionally.

“It’s exciting to get their version of events and to hear how it affected them, how they can see how it affected Freddie,” he furthermore told ITV. “They’re one of the biggest bands in the entire world and Freddie is one of the most beloved rock stars ever and to get their take on what it was like for him and them as a group is really interesting. I think the public will find it fascinating.”

Elsewhere, Adam – known for songs like ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Whataya Want From Me’ – said: “It was really nice to have that safe space and I’m really honoured they felt comfortable with me and open to talk about their experience with Freddie and his experience as a queer man in a time where it was a taboo thing to talk about publicly. I really love that they trusted me with that conversation. I’m really honoured that they wanted to chat with me about it.”

Although Freddie kept his personal life private during his lifetime, he hinted at his sexuality through his 70s and 80s stage persona. Although he never publicly labeled himself, close friends and biographers have confirmed his bisexuality. He had a significant relationship with Jim Hutton until his death in 1992.