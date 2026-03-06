‘I had no idea they were using it’: Tiffany on Stranger Things, her new cookbook and ‘uplifting’ the LGBTQ+ community (EXCLUSIVE)

The 80s legend and original pop girly Tiffany has been a stalwart in most people’s lives for nearly four decades now. From megahit ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, being the first popstar to play shows in shopping malls (later adapted by Britney Spears in the 90’s) to counting some of our pop faves as fans, Tiffany is the blueprint.

Seeing her chart-topper recently re-enter the charts thanks to a huge Stranger Things moment, as well as being featured in queer film Pillion, her life has been spent on the road and stage. Now she’s taking it back to the beginning, her safe space – her kitchen. New cookbook POP LIFE is a melting pot of 80’s glamour, nostalgic recipes and unseen photographs, giving fans a rare glimpse into an extraordinary life.

Below, Tiffany talks cooking as creative practice, the songs that won’t quit, and why she’ll always have time for the community that’s always had time for her.

Attitude: You’ve had such an iconic music career, but many fans may not know how passionate you are about cooking. When did your love for being in the kitchen first begin?

Tiffany: Oh, it started way before the malls and the tour buses. I was that kid in the kitchen watching everything – how things came together, how smells changed the mood of the whole house. Food was always about gathering. In between rehearsals or even back in the early days of touring, I’d find myself in kitchens – mine or someone else’s – just wanting to create something cosy and real. Music was my escape, but cooking was my grounding. It felt like home no matter where I was.

What does cooking give you emotionally or creatively that music doesn’t?

Music is big. It’s lights, emotion, storytelling on a massive scale. Cooking is intimate. It’s quieter. It’s hands in the bowl, tasting as you go, adjusting the seasoning – it’s very instinctual. With music, I’m performing for thousands. In the kitchen, I’m nurturing a handful of people I love. Both are creative but cooking feels like a love letter. It’s immediate. You see someone take a bite and smile and that’s its own applause.

Do you find that being in the kitchen feels grounding after the fast pace of touring and performing?

Absolutely. Touring is adrenaline – planes, soundchecks, meet-and-greets, stage time. It’s electric. But when I get home and I’m chopping garlic and onions, it slows everything down. There’s something so healing about feeding people. After the noise, the kitchen is where I can exhale. It brings me back to centre.

What are your favourite dishes to cook at home, and do you have a signature meal you love making for friends and family?

I love comfort food with a little glam twist – think childhood favourites but elevated. I’ll take a classic baked pasta and add depth with fresh herbs and good cheese. I love a roast chicken with all the cosy sides. And I do have a signature vibe – my 80s-inspired comfort dishes. I like to take something nostalgic and zhuzh it up. It’s familiar but a little fabulous.

How did the idea for your new cookbook POP LIFE first come together?

The book really came from this idea of Pop Life – celebrating the flavours we grew up with and giving them a modern spin. So many of my fans are my 80s babies, and we share those memories of gathering around the table. There were definitely personal moments that shaped it. Touring for decades teaches you how much food connects people. I wanted recipes that feel accessible – things you can make with what’s already in your pantry – but elevated to chef-quality. It’s nostalgic, but it’s also about who we are now.

If you could introduce someone to one cuisine or dish that truly represents who you are, what would it be, and why?

It would be a comfort classic reinvented. Maybe a retro casserole turned into something layered and rich and beautiful. That’s me – rooted in the past, but always evolving. I respect where I came from, but I’m never stuck there. I like to take something familiar and give it a little rock ‘n’ roll sparkle.

Do you see similarities between bringing people together through food and connecting with them on stage?

(Image: Provided)

Oh, completely. It’s energy exchange. On stage, I’m giving my heart and people give it right back. Around a table, it’s the same. You pass a dish, someone shares a story, and suddenly everyone feels connected. Whether it’s a concert or a dinner party, it’s about creating a moment where nobody feels alone.

Your hit cover of ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ has found new life through projects like Stranger Things season 5 and the 2025 film Pillion. How does it feel to see the song resonate with a whole new generation?

It’s wild and beautiful. When I recorded ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, I had no idea it would have this kind of life. To see it pop up in something like Stranger Things and connect with a new generation – that’s magic. It reminds me that music doesn’t expire. Songs find the people who need them. Professionally, it’s exciting – it brings new fans to my shows. Personally, it’s emotional. It’s like watching your child grow up and travel the world. I had no idea they were using it in the show until it happened. I’m a huge fan of the show and I had all my girlfriends messaging me when it aired. My son thought it was pretty cool too – we share a love for sci-fi!

You’ve been a visible supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. What has that support meant to you personally?

The LGBTQ+ community has supported me from the very beginning. That loyalty, that love – it’s real. So, for me, standing with that community isn’t political – it’s personal. Music is about freedom. It’s about self-expression. I believe everyone deserves to live authentically and feel safe doing it. If I can use my voice to uplift that, I will, every time.

If you had to create a three-course meal that represents different chapters of your life, what would be on the menu and why?

Starter: A playful, colourful 80s appetiser platter – something fun and nostalgic. That’s the mall tour days. Bright, bold, full of possibility. Main: A slow-roasted, deeply flavourful dish with layers – something that took time to develop. That’s the growth, the reinvention, the woman behind the music. Dessert: Something sweet with a little edge – maybe dark chocolate with a surprise inside. That’s where I am now. Still sweet, still passionate, but a little wiser… and still sparkling.

Tiffany’s cookbook POP LIFE: The Ultimate 80’s Kitchen Encore is available to pre-order now.