6 cultural things to do in London this July – from NAOMI In Fashion to Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park

1 Catch Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park

‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ singer Kylie Minogue will perform to an audience of up to 65,000 people in London’s most famous park on Saturday 13 July 2024. The one-off gig will see the star supported by Marina and Anitta. The live date caps an exceptional era for the 56-year-old, who scored her landmark 35th top 10 single and released her 16th studio album Tension last year.

Kylie Minogue (Image: Erik Melvin)

For more information, visit the official BST Hyde Park website.

2 Check out Naomi Campbell’s exhibition at the V&A

NAOMI In Fashion looks back at iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell’s staggering career in fashion – now spanning six decades! It features everything from meaningful personal items – even a recreation of one of her early dressing rooms – to her most memorable looks. (Remember those Vivienne Westwood platforms?)

Naomi Campbell (Image: The V&A)

For more information, visit the official V&A website.

3 Revisit the work of Beryl Cook and Tom of Finland

Two iconic artists born in the 1920s and rising to prominence in the 1970s are the subject of the current exhibition at Clapham’s Studio Voltaire gallery: Beryl Cook/Tom of Finland. You’re probably familiar with the exaggerated masculinity of the latter, but his and Cook’s work – including her recreations of raucous hen parties she witnessed in Plymouth – are two sides of the same coin. The show runs until 25 August.

Beryl Cook – Bar and Barbara 1984 (Image: Courtesy of the Beryl Cook Estate © John Cook 2023)

For more information, visit the Studio Voltaire website.

4 Check out an LGBTQ-focused art exhibition

I Will Melt For You by So So So Hot Hot Hot Collective is a queer art exhibition on at Kimpton Fitzroy London, showing until Sunday 7 July 2024. This set of original artworks – such as the below by Poppy Tingay – are made by some of the most exciting and burgeoning queer artists from east London and Margate.

Poppy Tingay – untitled #1 (Image: Poppy Tingay)

For more information, visit the exhibition’s official web page. To find out more about exhibition curator Finn Yvo, visit their website.

5 Watch Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican

Starring Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block – who, by the way, have electric chemistry playing here a pair of high maintenance actor exes – the Barbican’s revival of classic musical Kiss Me, Kate runs to September 2024. Originally debuting on Broadway as a musical in 1948, it was later made into a 1953 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film. It follows the backstage drama of a theatre company staging a musical version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

The stars of Kiss Me, Kate (Image: The Barbican)

For more information, visit the official Barbican website.

6 Head to Zanele Muholi at the Tate Modern

To mark the launch of their self-titled show at Tate Modern, the South African visual activist spoke to Attitude last month about trauma, self-care and the importance of voting. “[The work is about] undoing racism, speaking on crossing borders, on personal experience on being racially profiled, amongst many other things,” they told us. Read our in-depth interview here.

For more information, visit the official Tate Modern website.