Jennifer Coolidge calls gay men and women ‘a superior group of people’
The outspoken ally has previously said she has "so much respect" for her LGBTQ fans
Our eternal mother Jennifer Coolidge has paid beautiful tribute to her gay and lesbian fans, calling them “a superior group of people.”
Now that’s a statement to rival “these gays – they’re trying to murder me!”
The star of The White Lotus made the observation in an interview with People at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: Opening Night Party in Mexico yesterday (Sunday 27 April 2025).
We can’t say we disagree.
“They’re really original, you know – they’re a superior group of people” – Jennifer Coolidge
During the conversation, Jennifer was asked by a reporter: “How is the gay fan base different than any other fan base? What do you love about having them love you so much?”
“Maybe heterosexual people are more self-conscious,” replied the 63-year-old.
“I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast,” she continued. “They know how to have a really, really good – really fun time.”
The star – also known for roles in The Watcher and Single All the Way – furthermore added: “They’re really original, you know – they’re a superior group of people.”
Legally Blonde star Jennifer previously displayed her outspoken allyship at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2023.
Speaking on stage, she said: “You know, I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community and I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me.”
It wouldn’t be an award show in 2023 without the incredibly iconic @JENCOOLIDGE. She just made a surprise appearance to help us kick off the #GLAADawards (and these gays were not trying to kill her)— GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023
And then an old friend of hers had their own surprise. pic.twitter.com/4tzU8GMP9C