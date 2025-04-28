Our eternal mother Jennifer Coolidge has paid beautiful tribute to her gay and lesbian fans, calling them “a superior group of people.”

Now that’s a statement to rival “these gays – they’re trying to murder me!”

The star of The White Lotus made the observation in an interview with People at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: Opening Night Party in Mexico yesterday (Sunday 27 April 2025).

We can’t say we disagree.

“They’re really original, you know – they’re a superior group of people” – Jennifer Coolidge

During the conversation, Jennifer was asked by a reporter: “How is the gay fan base different than any other fan base? What do you love about having them love you so much?”

“Maybe heterosexual people are more self-conscious,” replied the 63-year-old.

“I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast,” she continued. “They know how to have a really, really good – really fun time.”

The star – also known for roles in The Watcher and Single All the Way – furthermore added: “They’re really original, you know – they’re a superior group of people.”

Legally Blonde star Jennifer previously displayed her outspoken allyship at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2023.

Speaking on stage, she said: “You know, I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community and I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me.”