Red, White & Royal Blue drops sizzling new poster and clip of hook-up gone awry ahead of Friday release

Deep breath: Red, White & Royal Blue the movie finally drops on Amazon Prime Video this Friday 11 August.



In the run-up, the streamer has gifted the world a new poster (below) and clip of the film online.

The movie, based on the 2019 book by Casey McQuiston, stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

The plot involves Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor), son of the US President (Uma Thurman), and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, a British prince (Nicholas).

In a clip released by Amazon yesterday, the President’s highly-stressed campaign manager Zahra Bankston, played by Sarah Shahi, finds a trouserless Prince Henry hiding in a cupboard in Alex’s hotel room. Cue inexplicable panic.

Attitude has seen an advance screening of the sexually charged and hilarious Red, White & Royal Blue – and can confirm Sarah’s breathless reaction to the finding is the funniest moment of the film!

“They made a decision to trust each other” – Red, White & Royal Blue’s Matthew Lopez on his leading men

Speaking of chemistry, or lack thereof, RW&RB director Matthew Lopez recently hit back at complaints over the performance of his leading men, telling Attitude in interview: “Anybody who criticises their chemistry doesn’t know what chemistry is.”

Nicholas and Taylor in Red, White & Royal Blue (Image: Amazon) The main characters on an after-hours date in a museum (Image: Amazon) Taylor and his on-screen mother, Uma Thurman (Image: Amazon)

The 46-year-old continued of Perez and Taylor: “They gave room to each other to breathe and grow. I don’t think you can make a movie like this with two actors who don’t trust each other.

“Those two from the very beginning made a decision to trust each other and to support each other.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is released this Friday 11 August 2023.