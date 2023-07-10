Elton John Eyewear continues Pride Month celebrations into July with Attitude

In celebration of the LGBTQ+ community beyond Pride Month, Elton John Eyewear is offering an exclusive discount for Attitude readers of a massive 20 percent off its entire eyewear range, both online and at its Soho pop-up store at 59 Greek Street.

The brand showcases Elton’s own stunning new range of eyewear, embodying the singer’s lifelong love for distinctive frames. Designed by Elton himself, the brand captures his unique style developed over five decades.

The Soho Pop-Up – which ran a hugely popular Pride event which saw Elton’s husband and manager David Furnish man the tills in order to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation – offers a limited number of the highly coveted Starlight glasses, the same frames Elton wore for his already legendary performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage.

David Furnish helps out in the Elton John Eyewear store on 1 July for Pride in London (Image: Elton John Eyewear)

David Furnish joins the Elton John AIDS Foundation during Pride in London on 1 July (Image: Elton John Eyewear)

What’s more, there are a handful of physical copies of Diamonds (Pyramid Edition) available for fans to purchase at the Greek Street pop-up. This strictly limited edition 1LP, personally curated by Elton, features tracks from the star’s Glastonbury setlist, showcasing highlights from Diamonds, the Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection.

The Elton John Eyewear pop-up store is akin to a museum of the megastar (Image: Elton John Eyewear)

In addition to the eyewear and music, the pop-up store also presents exclusive items from Elton’s personal collection, such as the iconic ‘duck suit’ worn during his memorable 1980 Central Park performance. Visitors can also admire displays of museum-worthy memorabilia, stage outfits, collectible merchandise, artworks, rare photography, and limited-edition pieces.

To get 20 percent off the Elton John Eyewear range, use the exclusive code LOOKYOURSELF23 at checkout in the online store, or present it in-store. The Elton John Eyewear pop-up at 59 Greek Street, Soho is open now till 26 July.